 Music Update: Feb. 5 | Buzz Blog
DONATE

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you.

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 5, 2021

Culture / Music

Music Update: Feb. 5

The Aces release "Under My Influence" B-sides

Posted By on February 5, 2021, 1:39 PM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge the_aces_-_pc_red_bull_recordsd.jpg
Utah natives The Aces are back with two new bonus tracks from their summer 2020 release Under My Influence, and it’s more of the good they’ve been consistently churning out all through their young career. The two fan-favorite tracks tacked on to the album couldn’t be more different, though. The first of the bonus tracks, “Sleepy Eyes,” is a typical flirtatious Aces track, bouncing with a little neo-disco bass as vocalist Cristal Ramirez dares a sleepy-eyed cutie to prove that what’s between them is more than “just friends.” However, the following track, “Aren’t You,” is a falling-out of-love song that shimmers with delightful Y2K aesthetics, most notably by way of a rapid, bouncing, snapping beat that makes one wonder if The Aces won’t don frosted gloss and low-rise jeans for a future potential video. As Ramirez lists off the reasons why the one who isn’t perfect for her, well, isn’t perfect for her, despite all the reasons to the contrary, “Aren’t You” similarly isn’t a perfect song for Under My Influence—a speedy track at two minutes and forty-two seconds, it’s a quick little spark that doesn’t totally agree with the rest of the songs on the very sensual, saccharine, spunky UMI. But is it a brief banger? Yes. Released today (Feb. 5) on streaming platforms, find the bonus tracks wherever you stream.

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

On Topic...

More by Erin Moore

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation