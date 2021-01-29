Sundance 2021: Capsule Reviews

click to enlarge

For the next seven days, we'll be providing running coverage of the feature programming at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. This list will be updated several times daily with new titles, with newest capsule reviews at the top of the queue. Let the viewing begin!It’s much easier to forgive formulaic material in a movie when the story it’s serving is otherwise so committed to honest emotion and specificity. Writer/director Siân Heder, adapting a 2014 French film, follows Gloucester, Mass. high-school senior Ruby (Emilia Jones), a hearing child of deaf adults (hence the acronym that gives the film its title). Generally committed to helping the family, whether that’s working on her father’s fishing boat or serving as translator, Ruby decides to pursue her own love of music when she joins the school choir. Some fairly predictable plot dynamics ensue, like a romantic interest (’s Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) and a tough-but-caring music teacher (Eugenio Derbez), along the way to the expected familial tensions. But Heder really burrows into the love within this family—non-hearing actors Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant are all terrific, along with the breakout work by Jones—that makes it so hard for Ruby to think about following a passion that might pull her away from them. And it’s satisfying to see these characters portrayed as earthy, sexual and far from saintly. It all builds to not one, not two, but three key music-focused moments, each of which might put a lump in your through for completely different reasons, making for the kind of crowd-pleaser that earns the designation. (Scott Renshaw)Political philosopher Hannah Arendt wrote that when one is constantly lied to, the effect isn’t believing the lies, but ceasing to believe anything. Insightful as that is, I wonder what she would have made of this documentary that both rebuts and proves her point. The film about the epidemic that has consumed the world focuses on its origins in Wuhan, China, and to a lesser extent its spread into the U.S. and its personal effects on U.S.-based, China-born director Nanfu Wang. Orchestrating footage from citizen journalists on the ground in Wuhan, Wang builds an infuriating (if often also funny and, inevitably, tragic) portrait of consent being manufactured from constant lies. One tearful woman insists (or “insists”) it was her patriotic duty to accept ... something unspeakable. Chinese news anchors saying “eight people were punished for spreading rumors about an unknown pneumonia” hangs over guerrilla footage taken in hospitals in Wuhan like a cloud. We expect people to refuse to talk, but one would do so with an official around which … makes a certain sense. Wang notes the change in news reports as classic propaganda. When the virus arrives in the U.S., we see American authorities speaking exactly as Chinese authorities had. But the different U.S. populace behaves exactly as Arendt predicted. And the Chinese anchors crow. (Victor J. Morton)contains so much great music of so many different kinds, so many moving memories and contemporary reactions, and the film’s very existence and previous non-existence is its own great story, that its awkward steps hardly matter, For example, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s film about “the Black Woodstock” in Harlem in summer 1969 doesn’t make it clear that this wasn’t a single weekend, but several weekends in a row (which make the Woodstock comparisons a cheat). The contemporary filmmaking just isn’t the virtuoso act thatis, and the film ends too suddenly and with some historical questions left hanging. But c’mon. There’s just no arguing with six minutes of “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” sung by an aging Mahalia Jackson and acolyte Mavis Staples. Or with the Edwin Hawkins Gospel Choir singing “Oh, Happy Day” (you rarely see a concert film as suffused in religion as this one). Or Nina Simone singing “To Be Young, Gifted and Black” and exhorting the crowd. Or with Sly & the Family Stone, B.B. King, Stevie Wonder and more. The retrospective interviews with some of the performers have their own charms too, especially Marilyn McCoo tearing up as she calls the concert vindication for the 5th Dimension, more popular with white listeners, because “we wanted our people to receive us.” (VJM)