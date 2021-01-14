Music Update Jan. 14: January "12 Minutes Max" at City Library

click to enlarge
Jessica Hemingway
Logan Hone
This time around for it’s monthly 12 Minutes Max program, the Salt Lake City Library will feature, as always, three multimedia subjects of entertainment, featuring some locals and ex-locals in the music mix. First, there is the screening of the dance film PAIR
, directed by Roxanne Gray and featuring the talents of the Wasatch Contemporary Dance Company, who expertly dance out a story inspired by the courtship rituals of animals and the process of finding a mate. A few months back, City Weekly
covered the drive-in movie theater launch of PAIR
, which also features scoring by Benjamin Swisher, a local musician who also works at the library and helps with events and programs like 12MM. The scoring also features the work of other Utah-adjacent artists, Alyssa Pyper and Luke Williams.
And speaking of Utah-adjacent artists, the next act on the roster is Logan Hone’s Community Band. Though based out of Los Angeles now, Hone (pictured) lived in Utah from 2005 to 2013, and still has connections in the Utah scene thanks to a shared affinity for experimental takes on classical themes. Hone’s Community Band was a free, weekly jam class open to all before the pandemic, and has since morphed into an online space for music classes and other projects. For their 12MM submission, Logan Hone’s Community Band will present a video compilation of submitted responses to prompts for melodic improvisation. All submissions have been edited by Hone, and hopefully will feature some of Hone’s own music-making, too.
Besides musical offerings, there will also be a screening of Crazy Mad Dash
by Steve Creson. He's a multimedia artist well-versed in many disciplines, and his film—which features a narrative focused on “hand movements”—though dated, is screening now after its recent digitization. View this month’s 12MM offerings this weekend on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. by visiting vimeo.com/497433506
, and find more details at events.slcpl.org