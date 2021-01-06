Sundance Film Festival 2021 Tickets Available Thursday, Jan. 7

click to enlarge
The 2021 Sundance Film Festival (Jan. 28-Feb. 3) is going to be a unique experience, there’s no doubt about that. No trudging through the snow, no celebrity star-gazing on Main Street, no ridiculous traffic jams—just the chance to watch great movies. Imagine that!
Thursday, Jan. 7 at noon MT marks the opening of individual ticket sales for Sundance 2021, which will take place almost entirely online with virtual film screenings. If you’ve been intimidated by the prospect of attending in-person screenings in the past, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And even if you’re a festival regular, you still get to be part of the experience when the next great filmmakers debut. Here’s how you get started:
Create an account
: You’ll need to have yourself set up to logon to your screenings and pay for tickets.
Scout out the schedule
: Take a look at the full program of films and when they premiere so you know what you’re interested in.
Choose your ticketing preference
: A wide variety of options are available, including Full Festival Passes, Day Passes, individual screening tickets and an option for viewing all the award-winners.
Take advantage of this chance to experience Sundance from the cozy comfort of your own home, and support independent film.