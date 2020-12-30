Music Update Dec. 30

click to enlarge
WhySound Hosts Live Stream Fundraiser
Tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 30, tune in to WhySound’s Instagram page for a live-stream fundraising event for the venue. They chose to close in November ahead of Gov. Herbert’s pre-Thanksgiving public gathering limitations, which have since been lifted, because they felt like it was the right thing to do for their community, but now they need community help in return. Anyone tuning in to the stream is obviously encouraged to donate to @whysound on Venmo or PayPal, and can look forward to entertainment from locals (most Northern Utah) Iris Adora, Guava Tree, The Painted Roses, Sorry Mom, Nora Barlow, Taylor Ross Wilson (pictured, who is also a co-owner of WhySound) and more. If you’re looking for more ways to support this valuable part of the Northern Utah music scene, check out their studio rates if you’re a musician looking to record, or keep an eye out for TBA dates as they re-open the venue space for indoor shows in 2021. Follow them for more updates at @the.whysound on Instagram
. Stream starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.
click to enlarge
Michelle Moonshine and Jonny Gold Welcome the New Year
If you’re looking for a solidly fine first evening out in 2021, then head out to Soundwell this weekend to catch Michelle Moonshine and the Seattle-by-way-of-Texas cowboy outfit Jonny Gold (pictured) . Moonshine has been busy this year, not only with releasing new music like the singles “Wait a Minute” and “Oh So Many Days,” but with a stint on The Voice
. Besides Moonshine’s own shining talent, folks considering this show should note that a touring act coming through these parts is ultra rare these days—which is why seeing the likes of Gold alongside a dependable delight like Moonshine is a can’t-miss kinda night out. Tickets are $12, and can be bought in advance in groups of between two and six. Masks are required for all attendees and folks must stay socially distanced from others when away from their own group’s seating. Visit soundwellslc.com
for more info and tickets for this Hive Live event, sponsored by City Weekly
.