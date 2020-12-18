 Music Update Dec. 18: KUAA Runs Impromptu Radio-thon | Buzz Blog

Friday, December 18, 2020

Music Update Dec. 18: KUAA Runs Impromptu Radio-thon

click to enlarge kuaa_logo.jpeg
KUAA likes to call themselves “the little radio station that could,” and they’ve certainly been chugging along in the two short years they’ve been broadcasting their diverse, multi-lingual-focused music to the people of the greater SLC area. A recent radio tower expansion has offered more reliable broadcasting (I, for one, can now snag the station in my car more consistently), and now they’re looking at even more growth in the Utah Arts Hub space they already call home. With a goal of $10,000 that is almost half-met, this is functionally the station’s first stab at a radiothon-like fundraising event, and the perfect time for fans of the station to become more than just listeners. Now’s the time to become part of this young community radio station as it grows into an even better version of itself, able to serve even more parts of SLC and beyond. All donations are tax-deductible, and can be made at kuaafm.org/donate. They’re trying to raise the money before the end of the year, so that gives fans new and old alike just under two weeks to chip in. So get to it while there’s still time, and then tune in to KUAA at 99.9FM or online at kuaafm.org.

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

