 Music Update Dec. 4: Support the Provo Music Scene at Beehive Bazaar | Buzz Blog

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 4, 2020

Culture / Music

Music Update Dec. 4: Support the Provo Music Scene at Beehive Bazaar

Posted By on December 4, 2020, 4:23 PM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge MINDY GLEDHILL
  • Mindy Gledhill
If now’s about the time you’re starting to consider your gift shopping, Provo’s Beehive Bazaar has got you covered, especially if you’re looking to support local musicians this giving season. The small-but-mighty community has been working hard the last few months to keep their musicians’ heads above water, and key venues like Velour open, too, since the venue closed and hasn’t reopened during the pandemic.

So, with the help of the ever-ambitious Provo local Mindy Gledhill, music folks have teamed up for one big booth full of anything-Provo music. Among those wares at the Provo Music Scene booth are signed vinyl from Gledhill, CDs, prints, stickers, pins and apparel from other local artists like Little Moon, very cool letterman-style tees in support of Velour (designed by local musician Andrew Colin Beck), merch from Provo’s June Audio and a curated selection of local-focused vinyl from Provo record hub 3hive Records. It’s basically a one-stop shop for fans of the Provo music scene and all its offered over the years to Utah’s reputation on the national music stage.

So if you grew up on Provo streets and have seen a magical show or two at the iconic Velour, pay it forward and visit the Beehive Bazaar tonight, Dec. 4 (open until 8 p.m.) or tomorrow, Dec. 5, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. A seniors-only hour will precede the public opening from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and virtual shopping appointments are available for those who are high-risk and can’t attend the in-person event. Visit @beehivebazaar on Instagram for more info on how to shop virtually, and to keep an eye out for the next round of shopping that kicks off Dec. 8 and runs until Dec. 12.

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

On Topic...

More by Erin Moore

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation