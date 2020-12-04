Music Update Dec. 4: Support the Provo Music Scene at Beehive Bazaar

click to enlarge Mindy Gledhill

If now’s about the time you’re starting to consider your gift shopping, Provo’s Beehive Bazaar has got you covered, especially if you’re looking to support local musicians this giving season. The small-but-mighty community has been working hard the last few months to keep their musicians’ heads above water, and key venues like Velour open, too, since the venue closed and hasn’t reopened during the pandemic.So, with the help of the ever-ambitious Provo local Mindy Gledhill, music folks have teamed up for one big booth full of anything-Provo music. Among those wares at the Provo Music Scene booth are signed vinyl from Gledhill, CDs, prints, stickers, pins and apparel from other local artists like Little Moon, very cool letterman-style tees in support of Velour (designed by local musician Andrew Colin Beck), merch from Provo’s June Audio and a curated selection of local-focused vinyl from Provo record hub 3hive Records. It’s basically a one-stop shop for fans of the Provo music scene and all its offered over the years to Utah’s reputation on the national music stage.So if you grew up on Provo streets and have seen a magical show or two at the iconic Velour, pay it forward and visit the Beehive Bazaar tonight, Dec. 4 (open until 8 p.m.) or tomorrow, Dec. 5, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. A seniors-only hour will precede the public opening from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and virtual shopping appointments are available for those who are high-risk and can’t attend the in-person event. Visit @beehivebazaar on Instagram for more info on how to shop virtually, and to keep an eye out for the next round of shopping that kicks off Dec. 8 and runs until Dec. 12.