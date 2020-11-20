 Music Update Nov. 20 | Buzz Blog

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 20, 2020

A&E / Culture / Music

Music Update Nov. 20

SLUG Localized goes virtual, Performing Arts Festival call for entries

Posted By on November 20, 2020, 7:52 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge Marny Proudfit - MORGANCREATIVE
  • morgancreative
  • Marny Proudfit
Localized Gets Virtualized
One SLC concert tradition is surely SLUG Magazine’s Localized concert series, which is paired with editorial pieces on the guests of honor at each show. The monthly showcase, though, has of course had to undergo some changes due to the sad realities of COVID-19, and how difficult it makes the task of putting on live shows. Enter Virtualized, the magazine’s answer to the problem of the pandemic and its new way of celebrating SLC’s very best local artists. First up in the series—which will stream live to SLUG Magazine’s YouTube this Friday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.—are Josaleigh Pollett and Marny Proudfit, two prolific locals both still riding the highs of recent album releases. For Pollett, that’s her album No Woman Is The Sea, which came out this past March, and which chronicles the pain of a divorce and which also marks Pollett’s first foray into crafting a collaborative and intricately produced indie album with breadth beyond her solo folk leanings. For Proudfit’s part, her album The Barn is one long-due, released this year seven years after its initial inception when she was a young drop-out from Berklee College of Music. The Barn, like Pollett’s No Woman Is The Sea, relied on the talents and contributions of many other musical friends, and Proudfit is paying it forward to those friends by donating proceeds from the album to them, since most are now out-of-work career musicians in their own right. Both artists deal in translating the turmoil of the self into moving musical portraits, complimenting each other and standing out in their own rights. Lucky for us, though, you can enjoy both thanks to SLUG’s Virtualized event, alongside their opener, future.exboyfriend.

click to enlarge Chelsea Coon at the 2019 Performance Arts Festival - PAUL REYNOLDS
  • Paul Reynolds
  • Chelsea Coon at the 2019 Performance Arts Festival
SLCPL Opens Call for Performance Arts Festival
The Salt Lake City Public Library is moving ahead with plans for its eighth annual Performance Arts Festival, which gives stage not just to local artists, but invites submissions from artists of national and international origin. Last year’s festival featured single and multi-disciplinary artists from all over SLC as well as Ogden, and from afar came performance artists from New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., as well as from Belfast, Northern Ireland and Melbourne, Australia. This year, it may be easier than ever to open the pool up to those far-flung participants, because the decision has been made to move the festival online. Premiering over the weekend of April 2 - 3, 2021, it may seem far off to plan such a move, but with official word that mass distribution of a vaccine for the coronavirus is still as far out as July, it seems like an apt move. The call for submissions to the live-streamed, two-day event is now open, running through Dec. 15,  11:59 p.m. Artists of all kinds are invited to submit a proposal for a piece which is predicated on “making real actions, unrehearsed ideas manifest[ed] for the first time in this live screen.” More specific details on submission guidelines can be found at events.slcpl.org/paf.

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

On Topic...

More by Erin Moore

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation