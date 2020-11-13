Music Update Nov. 13: November's "12 Minutes Max"

click to enlarge
As they have been each month, the Salt Lake Public Library presents a virtualized version of their arts program 12 Minutes Max, featuring a rich roundup of film, dance and music for viewers to tune in to. Airing this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m., 12MM will feature pretty heavily on the film side of things, primarily first through the screening of the film Anoche
by Steven Stallings Cardenas. This marks a somewhat serious turn in the artist’s archive of absurdist (and interestingly soundtracked) short films, with its subject matter being his elderly abuelo
, but also with its use of suspense. The piece was part of a UMOCA presentation by Utah artists called A Stones Throw.
This film will be joined by another screening, this time from E’lise Jumes, who has an MFA in Modern Dance and certification in Screen Dance from the University of Utah, and whose screendance film soft season
marks space in time just before the pandemic, filmed in early March. These two film pieces will find a complement in the work of Luke Williams (pictured), a Salt Lake City Native now based in Buffalo, N.Y., whose work Filling when the film runs free
is a recording based on a destroyed film—namely, a vintage film about film called The Alchemist In Hollywood
. This is just one film-inspired project by Williams, who, among the many music-related things he does (scoring, production, recording, mixing, songwriting), also founded the film score collective Giant Frame (giantframe.com, go poke around, it’s fun) and runs the Instagram @gifscores, which is exactly what it sounds like. A brief perusal of his website lukewilliamsmusic.com
reveals a wealth of work to dig in to, so whether it’s that or tuning in to 12MM this weekend, you’ve got entertainment enough to spend a weekend in. Tune in to watch 12MM here
.