 Music Update Nov. 4: | Buzz Blog

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Culture / Music

Music Update Nov. 4:

Posted By on November 4, 2020, 12:33 PM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge Sam Burton - CALIE HERNANDEZ
  • Calie Hernandez
  • Sam Burton
Often when SLC locals move away, decamping to the likes of L.A. or New York in the hopes of making it, they become, upon that move, e.g. “L.A.-based” artists. That’s not true for Sam Burton, who, with the Oct. 30 release of his latest album I Can Go With You, also kept the "Salt Lake native" moniker in his press release’s bio. It makes sense, since he was a prolific local before he left, with many appearances on the local label Chthonic Records, by way of his popular project The Circulars, and on his own too, with releases like 2016’s Until Returning, which carried early hints of the dream-soaked longing and dusty Americana sound that comes out so fully on I Can Go With You. Dropping three singles by way of the title track, “I Am No Moon” and “Nothing Touches Me,” Burton was able to drum up excitement outside of L.A. and beyond his Utah fanbase, finding a home at folk label Tompkins Square and help from producer Jarvis Taveniere of Real Estate, Whitney and Woods notability. Blending rosy-hued Orbison-esque melancholy with the crackle of Nick Drake’s ghost, Burton’s plaintive vocals express languid indecision and seemingly offhand introspection. The way the title track lightly considers the possibility of “going,” of action, is a theme found throughout the album. On “Why Should You Take Me There,” he ponders, “why should I stay? / I’m needed no more / how can I lay down in the door? / and why should you take me there?” Swirling with warm, vintage guitars, bleary-eyed imaginings and plain spoken lyrics, most of the songs are light yet still intense emotional invocations (single “I Am No Moon” in particular). It’s a homerun for a hometown hero, and a heartwarming one, too. Here’s to Sam Burton making it. Stream it wherever you stream, or buy at tompkinssquare.bandcamp.com.

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

On Topic...

More by Erin Moore

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation