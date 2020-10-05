 Music Update Oct. 5: SLC Skate Babes X People’s Energy Movement | Buzz Blog

Monday, October 5, 2020

Culture / Music

Music Update Oct. 5: SLC Skate Babes X People’s Energy Movement

click to enlarge slc_skate_babes_skate_night_-_pc_slc_skate_babes.jpg
City Weekly has mentioned the now super-present phenomena of skate culture in SLC a few times now, and the roller-skating craze seems to have no end in sight. For their upcoming community skate night, SLC Skate Babes have teamed up with the People’s Energy Movement, Decarcerate Utah, KRCL and BLM SLC for their Night Out for Safety and Liberation, a event that pairs feel-good grooving with some info from the People’s Energy Movement. The family-friendly event will feature DJs Key1 and IggyIggy, as well as eats provided by the Haitian cuisine food truck Makaya Caters. And if you have no skates of your own but really want to get in on this event? Skate Moab will be on hand to rent skates out to anyone who needs them for the low cost of $5.

This, like all the other roller nights thus far, is a COVID-conscious event, so masks are required. The event starts at the International Peace Gardens at 6 p.m. for family-friendly time, followed by the DJ sets from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more by following @slcskatebabes on Instagram, or @peoplesenergymovement for more info both on how they plan to keep the event safe and cautious for all attending, and what behavior they expect from those attending.

