Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Music Update Sept. 30: Tad Calcara Live from the Gallivan Center

Posted By on September 30, 2020, 2:46 PM

click to enlarge tad_calcara_-_pc_utah_symphony_utah_opera_youtube.jpg
The Excellence in the Community series is still swinging, and they want you to swing, too. After kicking all summer long, they’ve got more to offer the dancing set by way of Tad Calcara, who with his band will deliver swing dance classics from the ‘30s and ‘40s right to your home via live stream. Calcara is a noted clarinetist in the world of symphony and classical music, having performed and recorded widely, but his reputation in the jazz realm is just as prolific. He’s headed the New Deal Swing show for over 20 years, which is where his expertise for this evening of entertainment comes from. As with the other parts of this series—which was born out of pandemic necessity to replace the in-person event—this installment will be streamed on Facebook Live. Find the event page listed at facebook.com/excellenceinthecommunity, and don’t miss this free opportunity to liven up your living room tonight at 8 p.m.

