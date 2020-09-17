Music Update Sept. 17: Tribeca Ensemble and Music at the Drive-In

click to enlarge
A Helluva Lot of Strings at Salty Cricket
The Urban Arts Alliance and Salty Cricket are teaming up for a show-stopping night of strings on strings on strings, with a performance by the Tribeca Ensemble. The Salt Lake-based quartet of string players dabble both in the classics, as well as contemporary takes on modern music, with such a diverse list of songs under their belt that they’re in high demand all over the region for performances. This, plus the fact that they’re one of the premier youth ensembles anywhere, performing all over the U.S. and Europe, speaks even more to their undeniable talent. They’ll be making a visit to the Urban Arts Gallery downtown Thursday night, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., playing until the sun has well-set at 10:30 p.m. General admission to this event is $20, $10 for students. More info and ticketing links can be found by searching the events on facebook.com/salty.cricket
Utah Film Center’s Musical Drive-In Program
The Utah Film Center’s making sure there’s movies at the drive-in even for those who like a doc or an anti-blockbuster. They’re kicking off their new series of music-related films at the Midvale Drive-In with White Riot
, a new 2020 documentary that details the emergence of the Rock Against Racism movement, which was spawned in response to immigrant-hysteria in the late 1970s U.K., and in response to popular artists like Eric Clapton espousing racist rhetoric up on stage. Any of this sound familiar in regard to our own moment? Then, too, bigotry was rearing its ugly head in popular culture and politics, and it was at the grassroots and in the arts scene that resistance formed. While we’re in the middle of our muck, this doc provides a look at just how they fought back—with the help of the likes of The Clash and a protest movement built on punk zines and reggae festivals. Fans of classics like X-Ray Spex, Steel Pulse and other punkers will both find this film an exciting new look into those scenes, as well as a perhaps a reassuring story: we’ve been here before, just like the punks. Catch it Thursday, Sept. 17 and get tickets for $25 a car, or for a member price of $20. Gates open at 7 p.m., with the film starting at 8 p.m. Visit utahfilmcenter.org
for more info on upcoming films in the music series, including Blinded by the Light
on Sept. 24 and Yellow Submarine
on Oct. 3.