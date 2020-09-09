Music Update Sept. 9: Get Jazzed

click to enlarge
The Excellence in the Community concert series is bringing another great local act to the fore with this week’s sessions with Radio Retrograde, a jazzy trio that does covers like no other around. Their distinctive style showcases the minimal but tasteful combo of upright bass and classic jazz vocals by Alicia Wrigley, feather soft drums by Rich Gailey and guitar and vocals by Devin Moore. As part of their repertoire, you might even get some scatting by Wrigley, which she does on tracks like their mashup of The Romantics’ “What I Like About You” and The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.” They cover songs from across the decades in any given night’s lineup, so don’t miss a chance to see their innovative spins on classics you’ll surely recognize. Visit the Excellence in the Community Facebook page
to find more info on streaming the show, then tune into the stream from the Gallivan Center at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
If traditional jazz is more your speed, though, then check in with Jazz at the Station, streaming from Ogden. The offerings include an instrument not many see outside of percussion orchestras. The session—which will feature a pretty standard jazz band set up including drums by Bobby Gilgert, bass by Vic Eschler, piano by Scott Wood and Sax by David Bertram—will also involve the vibraphone stylings of Weber State University music professor Don Keippe. The vibraphone is not an instrument super commonly used in jazz ensembles, but anyone who knows its charming, sonorous ringing knows that when it is used, it’s a treat. Jazz at the Station has been curating some of the finest local jazz musicians for decades now, and more on them can be found in City Weekly’s story on them
. Watch the stream here
, and follow them there too for future updates on their monthly jazz sessions. Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.