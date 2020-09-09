 Music Update Sept. 9: Get Jazzed | Buzz Blog

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

A&E / Culture / Music

Music Update Sept. 9: Get Jazzed

Radio Retrograde plays Excellence in the Community, plus Jazz at the Station

Posted By on September 9, 2020, 9:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge Radio Retrograde
  • Radio Retrograde
The Excellence in the Community concert series is bringing another great local act to the fore with this week’s sessions with Radio Retrograde, a jazzy trio that does covers like no other around. Their distinctive style showcases the minimal but tasteful combo of upright bass and classic jazz vocals by Alicia Wrigley, feather soft drums by Rich Gailey and guitar and vocals by Devin Moore. As part of their repertoire, you might even get some scatting by Wrigley, which she does on tracks like their mashup of  The Romantics’ “What I Like About You” and The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.” They cover songs from across the decades in any given night’s lineup, so don’t miss a chance to see their innovative spins on classics you’ll surely recognize. Visit the Excellence in the Community Facebook page to find more info on streaming the show, then tune into the stream from the Gallivan Center at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

If traditional jazz is more your speed, though, then check in with Jazz at the Station, streaming from Ogden. The offerings include an instrument not many see outside of percussion orchestras. The session—which will feature a pretty standard jazz band set up including drums by Bobby Gilgert, bass by Vic Eschler, piano by Scott Wood and Sax by David Bertram—will also involve the vibraphone stylings of Weber State University music professor Don Keippe. The vibraphone is not an instrument super commonly used in jazz ensembles, but anyone who knows its charming, sonorous ringing knows that when it is used, it’s a treat. Jazz at the Station has been curating some of the finest local jazz musicians for decades now, and more on them can be found in City Weekly’s story on them. Watch the stream here, and follow them there too for future updates on their monthly jazz sessions. Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

On Topic...

More by Erin Moore

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation