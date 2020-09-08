 Music Update Sept. 8: Red Alert for the entertainment industry | Buzz Blog

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

A&E / Culture / Music

Music Update Sept. 8: Red Alert for the entertainment industry

Posted By on September 8, 2020, 8:25 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge red_alert_demonstration_for_wemakeevents_in_the_uk_-_jerome_whittingham.jpg
The plight of the entertainment industry has been much overlooked in recent months, and owners of venues, booking companies, labels and more are struggling to see where their future lands in a pandemic that seems to have no end in sight. Lighting experts, stage hands, sound technicians, roadies and more are the back-stagers who are also vulnerable at this time, as many of those positions are freelance—meaning that getting unemployment has been a tricky process, if indeed it’s worked for them at all. In response to this reality, the Utah Live Events Industry Association came to life to advocate on behalf of all those left behind in the show industry, whether individual workers who need assistance, or businesses that may not be able to bounce back without financial aid. They’re in good company with the #WeMakeEvents initiative, a campaign that launched widely in the U.S. on Sept. 1 nationwide, but which will light Utah skies red again today (Tuesday, Sept. 8). Venues around town, and in particular the State Capitol building, will be lit up red by lighting techs at 9 p.m. In addition, there will also be a march at 9 p.m., starting at the Vivint Center, and those who miss going out to shows are asked to post a photo of themselves at a past event with red overlay on social media using the hashtags #WeMakeEvents or #UtahLiveEvents. Folks are also encouraged to light up their homes with red if they’ve got red curtains or bulbs handy to participate in the push for local representatives to find solutions for out-of-work industry people in need of support, as well as the businesses they work for. Follow #WeMakeEvents on Instagram at @wemakeeventsnorthamerica for updates on how to engage in this issue, and don’t forget to keep an eye on Capitol Hill.

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

On Topic...

More by Erin Moore

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation