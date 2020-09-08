Music Update Sept. 8: Red Alert for the entertainment industry

click to enlarge

The plight of the entertainment industry has been much overlooked in recent months, and owners of venues, booking companies, labels and more are struggling to see where their future lands in a pandemic that seems to have no end in sight. Lighting experts, stage hands, sound technicians, roadies and more are the back-stagers who are also vulnerable at this time, as many of those positions are freelance—meaning that getting unemployment has been a tricky process, if indeed it’s worked for them at all. In response to this reality, the Utah Live Events Industry Association came to life to advocate on behalf of all those left behind in the show industry, whether individual workers who need assistance, or businesses that may not be able to bounce back without financial aid. They’re in good company with the #WeMakeEvents initiative, a campaign that launched widely in the U.S. on Sept. 1 nationwide, but which will light Utah skies red again today (Tuesday, Sept. 8). Venues around town, and in particular the State Capitol building, will be lit up red by lighting techs at 9 p.m. In addition, there will also be a march at 9 p.m., starting at the Vivint Center, and those who miss going out to shows are asked to post a photo of themselves at a past event with red overlay on social media using the hashtags #WeMakeEvents or #UtahLiveEvents. Folks are also encouraged to light up their homes with red if they’ve got red curtains or bulbs handy to participate in the push for local representatives to find solutions for out-of-work industry people in need of support, as well as the businesses they work for. Follow #WeMakeEvents on Instagram at @wemakeeventsnorthamerica for updates on how to engage in this issue, and don’t forget to keep an eye on Capitol Hill.