Music Update: Friday, Aug. 21

click to enlarge
Mundi Project Brings Another Concerts on the Couch
-
Cherie Call and Lyndy Butler
The Mundi Project has been keeping plenty busy this summer as they work to keep young music-learners busy and enthused by music. This summer has also featured them teaming up with Discovery Gateway to present their interactive virtual streaming series Concerts on the Couch. While many live streams in the music world are adult-focused, this is one opportunity to shake up what kind of entertainment your kid is used to, or maybe even bored with, at this point in the summer. This month’s performance will feature the duo of Cherie Call and Lyndy Butler, award-winning songwriters and talented soloists, respectively. The two have redirected their wholesome folk leanings towards songs for children with their first album of children’s music, The Buddy System
, which features songs both meant to entertain (with tales of mermaids and robots becoming unlikely friends) and gently instruct young listeners about the value of keeping one’s head up when you’re down. Other songs exude all the warmth of a watchful parent, which makes sense considering that Call and Butler each have four children of their own (and somehow enough time and organization to still be recording musicians). See if the music made by these two talented parents can spark an interest in your own kid’s ears, and tune in this Friday at 6:30 p.m. for the live-stream on facebook.com/mundiproject
.
Women of Rock n’ Roll join Concert Cruise
It does
get exhausting to constantly rehash the parameters of live shows at this time, but it is worth it when one considers that these brave souls putting on shows are doing what they can to make them safe for show-goers. Such is the case for the Concert Cruises, put on by the folks at S&S for most of the summer with rotating casts of local musicians, alongside diligent social distancing and mask-wearing rules to keep participants safe. The cruises have featured theme nights not unlike the ones that used to grace the stages of venues like the Urban Lounge—including the Beatles, David Bowie and the Rolling Stones—as well as nights purely packed with original sets by locals. Now, departing somewhat from the theme nights that pay homage to one single artist, this newest Concert Cruise gathers many great women of music for the Women of Rock & Roll Series, supporting the idea that women in music, no matter how disparate their styles, can and should be linked by their femininity rather than separated by genres, specialties or lengthy discographies worthy perhaps of their own dedicated evening of covers. However, this is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to hear a medley of Dolly Parton, Janis Joplin and Cranberries covers all in one night. Talented local artists Cera Gibson, Utah County’s Little Moon and several others are sure not to be missed, since live performances are so rare these days and our local musicians must and should be supported. If you have what it takes to weather this weekend's heatwave, head over to sartainandsaunders.com
and know that your ticket purchase will grant you the hopefully-cool bliss of a discounted GREENbike ride. Visit facebook.com/SandSpresents
for more event and safety info.
click to enlarge
Shit Jewelry, Cold Water and Salt Lakers in Need
One reason that COVID-born virtual music hub Shit Jewelry is what it is, is thanks to local musician and creator Kale Morse, who has had a hand in getting the Shit Jewelry musical content up on the site for several months. Now, as Morse puts it on their Instagram, they’re “combining my old life and my 2020 life” for a live-streamed benefit show as part of the series of sets dubbed “Legoland Partytime” that have been up on the site periodically over the past few months. Proceeds from the show will go to Morse’s recent efforts to provide outreach and aid to SLC’s houseless population, of which there are obviously many. And if the way most average, secure folks have been fudged by local and federal government concerning virus aid is any measure, people on the streets have it even harder—and harder than they usually had it already. With another weekend heatwave imminent, there’s no better time to support those in need while being entertained by local musicians like Morse, who has been involved in emo acts Sonnets and I Buried The Box With Your Name. This show will feature songs from Morse’s new project, Sync/Rpt, alongside performances by Picnic at Soap Rock and Maxwell Daniels. Find out more about how to view the stream and keep up with other updates from Shit Jewelry at @shit.jewelry on Instagram. Donations are encouraged to support efforts for the houseless, so donate via Venmo to @Kale-Morse and help them get some cold water out on the streets for those stuck in the heat with nowhere to go.