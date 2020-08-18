 Music Update: Clara Campbell Quintet at Excellence Concert Series | Buzz Blog

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Culture / Music

Music Update: Clara Campbell Quintet at Excellence Concert Series

Posted By on August 18, 2020, 8:05 AM

click to enlarge Clara Campbell - BLAKE SHARETTE
  • Blake Sharette
  • Clara Campbell
Fans of the Great American Songbook will find rewarding entertainment in this upcoming treat from the Clara Campbell Quintet, a night of jazz assisted by many of her musical family members—counting three other Campbells, to be exact. The 20-year-old Bountiful-based artist studies piano and jazz down at Snow College, and is a promising jazz vocalist who will hopefully deliver those goods alongside her piano work when she graces the virtual stages of the live-streamed Excellence Concert Series.

While this night in particular will be rooted in jazz standards, Campbell has been featured on such experimental works as the recent 2020 release These Apes Think They Heady by Helichrysum, a small group of lo-fi jazz/trippy hip-hop experimentalists, for whom Campbell lent her flute and vocal skills to dizzying effect. Besides that work, she also flexes her musical muscles when she plays with the local indie band Cardinal Bloom. Don’t miss a chance to hear this blossoming artist and her cohort of family members, via this summer-saving internet live-stream. Tune in on Wednesday via Facebook to view this special appearance at 8 p.m.

