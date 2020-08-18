Music Update: Clara Campbell Quintet at Excellence Concert Series

click to enlarge
Blake Sharette
Clara Campbell
Fans of the Great American Songbook will find rewarding entertainment in this upcoming treat from the Clara Campbell Quintet, a night of jazz assisted by many of her musical family members—counting three other Campbells, to be exact. The 20-year-old Bountiful-based artist studies piano and jazz down at Snow College, and is a promising jazz vocalist who will hopefully deliver those goods alongside her piano work when she graces the virtual stages of the live-streamed Excellence Concert Series.
While this night in particular will be rooted in jazz standards, Campbell has been featured on such experimental works as the recent 2020 release These Apes Think They Heady
by Helichrysum, a small group of lo-fi jazz/trippy hip-hop experimentalists, for whom Campbell lent her flute and vocal skills to dizzying effect. Besides that work, she also flexes her musical muscles when she plays with the local indie band Cardinal Bloom. Don’t miss a chance to hear this blossoming artist and her cohort of family members, via this summer-saving internet live-stream. Tune in on Wednesday via Facebook
to view this special appearance at 8 p.m.