Friday, July 31, 2020

Culture / Music

Music Update: Save Our Stages, Salty Cricket Summer Showcase

click to enlarge saveourstages-e1595448840684.jpg
NIVA Needs our Help
Back in the spring, when all the venues and bars in the country seemed to close their doors overnight, NIVA was born. The National Independent Venue Association has been hard at work tackling the problem of keeping essential indie venues across the nation afloat during the pandemic, and the problem grows more grave as the pandemic looms into the future, and governments at both the local and national level seem intent on doing as little as possible to curb it. Enter the Save Our Stages Act, a big legislative push to grant small music venues at least six months of financial support to stay afloat, continue being able to pay their staff and to keep the hope of future shows and concerts alive and feasible. Local venues like The State Room have been working with NIVA in pushing for support of Save Our Stages, and getting the word out that the deadline for action is soon, as Congress goes on recess in August. The State Room has also been boosting causes like those being pushed by the food and beverage industries in Utah, who are rallying together to ask the state to reconsider liquor laws that make it much harder for Utah bars and restaurants to make a profit on liquor, compared to other states that allow carry-out liquor. You can sign the petition to #SaveUtahBars at change.org and write to your legislators about saving our local venues.

click to enlarge salty_cricket_-_screenshot_of_one_of_their_lessons_facebook_.jpeg
Salty Cricket Summer Camp Showcase
One local avenue for young musicians on their journeys to becoming greater is Salty Cricket, a local collective of composers who have worked since 2008 to uplift musical creativity and educational efforts in all parts of the community. So, it follows that the pandemic would not deter their efforts to continue with their mission. However, they did team up with the Stamford, Connecticut-based Project Music, Minneapolis-based comMUSICation and the Los Angeles-based Harmony Project to create their pandemic-prompted summer camp. The virtual camp focused on all genres, with a different focus each week for students (ages 9 and up were welcome) to create songs within each genre on their instrument of choice. Now that the four-week long camp—which ran through July—has run its course, it’s time for students to show off what they’ve learned. Today at 4 p.m., interested folks can head over to the Salty Cricket Facebook page and find the link for the live streamed event, which will play on Facebook and feature young musicians from Utah, Connecticut, Minnesota and California.

