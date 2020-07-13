 Music Monday 7/13: Acoustic Music, Murray Music on the Lawn | Buzz Blog

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, July 13, 2020

A&E / Music / Culture

Music Monday 7/13: Acoustic Music, Murray Music on the Lawn

Posted By on July 13, 2020, 3:41 PM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge Tom Brousseau - CAREY BRASWELL
  • Carey Braswell
  • Tom Brousseau
Acoustic Music SLC hosts Tom Brosseau, Branson Anderson
Not only has Acoustic Music re-opened its doors (with one-at-a-time and must-have-a-mask rules, of course), they’re helping to safely-as-can-be revitalize the existence of live music shows, too. Their Facebook page has been a wealth of information and entertainment during the pandemic, from their Virtual Song Challenges that call for followers of the shop to post covers of favorite acoustic songs, to hosting a virtual show in their shop at the end of June for the release of esteemed acoustic troubadour Tom Brosseau’s new album What I Mean to Say is Goodbye. Now, owner Megan Peters is opening up her backyard for a concert with Brosseau and the like-minded, folk-spirited Ogdenite Branson Anderson. Even better, Peters is helping to earn these boys back some of their well-deserved funds—which the pandemic doubtlessly cut into—by paying the full $25 ticket fee to the artists themselves. Tickets are limited to 30 to maintain social distance in Peter’s yard; drop into Acoustic Music to claim a ticket or find other payment info, or drop Peters the cash via PayPal at meganmariepeters@gmail.com. Follow Acoustic Music SLC on Facebook for more info and updates on future shows, hours and, of course, their stash of beautiful instruments.

click to enlarge pick_ee_out_the_singers_-_screenshot_of_their_long_black_veil_video.jpg
Murray Hosts Music on the Lawn
All the fun of hanging out outside on warm summer evenings is one thing that maybe hasn’t been completely  changed by the pandemic, because being out in open air is one of the only safe ways to be anywhere near anyone else right now. Up and down the valley, there are ways to enjoy the outdoors and music at once, and Murray has got an offering of its own. Murray Arts in the Park is kicking off its first Family Fun Night Series, which will feature the easy breeziness of bluegrass, offered up by the Salt Lake Based four-piece Pick’ee Out the Stingers. Shake off the Monday blues and claim a spot on the ballpark field at Grant Park (6150 S Main Street) tonight (July 13) at 7 p.m., where attendees are encouraged to wear masks and maintain distance from other attendees. Since the area is small, reservations are encouraged to get one of the socially distanced spots, and can be made by calling 801-264-2635. Bring your own snacks to make it picnic style, and maybe just start heading down to enjoy the tunes for the rest of the summer. We all need a little reprieve these days, and there’s no better way to chill out than among twilight, tunes and a healthy mist of bug spray to ward off skeeters.

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

On Topic...

More by Erin Moore

Latest in Buzz Blog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation