Music Monday 7/13: Acoustic Music, Murray Music on the Lawn

click to enlarge
Acoustic Music SLC hosts Tom Brosseau, Branson Anderson
-
Carey Braswell
-
Tom Brousseau
Not only has Acoustic Music re-opened its doors (with one-at-a-time and must-have-a-mask rules, of course), they’re helping to safely-as-can-be revitalize the existence of live music shows, too. Their Facebook page has been a wealth of information and entertainment during the pandemic, from their Virtual Song Challenges that call for followers of the shop to post covers of favorite acoustic songs, to hosting a virtual show in their shop at the end of June for the release of esteemed acoustic troubadour Tom Brosseau’s new album What I Mean to Say is Goodbye
. Now, owner Megan Peters is opening up her backyard for a concert with Brosseau and the like-minded, folk-spirited Ogdenite Branson Anderson. Even better, Peters is helping to earn these boys back some of their well-deserved funds—which the pandemic doubtlessly cut into—by paying the full $25 ticket fee to the artists themselves. Tickets are limited to 30 to maintain social distance in Peter’s yard; drop into Acoustic Music to claim a ticket or find other payment info, or drop Peters the cash via PayPal at meganmariepeters@gmail.com. Follow Acoustic Music SLC on Facebook
for more info and updates on future shows, hours and, of course, their stash of beautiful instruments.
click to enlarge
Murray Hosts Music on the Lawn
All the fun of hanging out outside on warm summer evenings is one thing that maybe hasn’t been completely
changed by the pandemic, because being out in open air is one of the only safe ways to be anywhere near anyone else right now. Up and down the valley, there are ways to enjoy the outdoors and music at once, and Murray has got an offering of its own. Murray Arts in the Park is kicking off its first Family Fun Night Series, which will feature the easy breeziness of bluegrass, offered up by the Salt Lake Based four-piece Pick’ee Out the Stingers. Shake off the Monday blues and claim a spot on the ballpark field at Grant Park (6150 S Main Street) tonight (July 13) at 7 p.m., where attendees are encouraged to wear masks and maintain distance from other attendees. Since the area is small, reservations are encouraged to get one of the socially distanced spots, and can be made by calling 801-264-2635. Bring your own snacks to make it picnic style, and maybe just start heading down to enjoy the tunes for the rest of the summer. We all need a little reprieve these days, and there’s no better way to chill out than among twilight, tunes and a healthy mist of bug spray to ward off skeeters.