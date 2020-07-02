 Movie Reviews: New Releases for July 3 | Buzz Blog

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Culture / Movies

Movie Reviews: New Releases for July 3

Hamilton, The Truth, John Lewis: Good Trouble, Aviva

Posted By on July 2, 2020, 8:31 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche in The Truth - IFC FILMS
  • IFC Films
  • Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche in The Truth
Aviva ***1/2
Writer/director Boaz Yakin takes one of storytelling’s simplest setups—"boy meets girl”—and transforms it into something radically fascinating by making it “boy who’s also sometimes a girl meets girl who’s also sometimes a boy.” The more familiar modern spin is that Eden and Aviva fall for one another first as transatlantic email pen pals before beginning a tumultuous romance; Yakin complicates things further by double-casting both roles, with Eden (Tyler Phillips and Bobbi Jene Smith) and Aviva (Zina Zinchenko and Or Schraiber) alternately played by male and female actors (and occasionally the childhood or adolescent versions of themselvess). And that’s only the beginning of the formal hijinks Yakin is up to, as he also includes elaborate dance sequences, a meta-textual awareness by everyone involved that we’re watching a filmed version of their story, and plenty of full frontal nudity and graphic sex. That all could have added up to a movie that’s way too much for its own good, but instead it ends up thrilling to observe as Yakin brings such vitality to a basic relationship arc. It’s a story of what we hide even from those with whom we’re most intimate, and the parts of ourselves that we need to make peace with before we can find happiness with someone else. Available July 3 at UtahFilmCenter.org. (NR)

Hamilton ****
See feature review. Available July 3 via Disney+. (PG-13)

John Lewis: Good Trouble **1/2
See feature review. Available July 3 via SLFSatHome.org, UtahFilmCenter.org and ParkCityFilm.org. (NR)

The Truth ***
For his first foray into a non-Japanese language film, director Hirokazu Kore-eda at least finds himself in his comfort zone of exploring tangled familial dynamics. Celebrated veteran actress Fabienne Dangeville (Catherine Deneuve) is preparing to publish her memoir, an occasion which brings her screenwriter daughter Lumir (Juliette Binoche) out from Hollywood to honor the occasion with her actor husband (Ethan Hawke) and young daughter (Clémentine Grenier). Kore-eda isn’t above underlining his emotional bullet points at times, and here he casts Fabienne in a film-with-the-film that’s all about a mother and daughter trying to reconcile their relationship. But despite those occasional nudges—and a role for Hawke that feels woefully underwritten—The Truth can always fall back on the terrific pairing of Deneuve and Binoche. As effectively as the story explores the way our feelings about family members are shaped by remembering—or mis-remembering—past events, it’s often even better in the tiny moments it give its two leads, like Lumir responding to her mother’s professional jealousy with a barely audible sigh, or Fabienne’s increasing agitation whenever a gathering isn’t placing her at the center of attention. Available July 3 via VOD. (PG)

On Topic...

More by Scott Renshaw

  • Rebel, Rebel

    Two new features show what America's protest spirit is really all about
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Jul 1, 2020

  • Room Service

    A locked-down hotel provides fodder for the virtual theater of The Open Syrup
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Jul 1, 2020

  • Movie Reviews: New Releases for June 26

    Eurovision Song Contest, My Spy, Irresistible and more
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Jun 25, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Buzz Blog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation