Friday, June 12, 2020

A&E / Music / Culture

Get Well with Shea Freedom

Posted By on June 12, 2020, 3:25 PM

click to enlarge Shea Freedom - NILE SPRAGUE
  • Nile Sprague
  • Shea Freedom
Live streams have kind of … dropped off in recent weeks, as it seems many people across the country have been taken up either by participating in protests or keeping tabs on them online. Meanwhile, some clubs and bars have begun to open up their stages once more. But, one live stream that just popped up is one that many of us probably sorely need right now. If the times are stressing you out, this is one good cure, coming at you from Utah soloist Shea Freedom, who will bring his warm and soulful style to your screens for a Saturday of healing. Working with the Facebook group Thrive East Bay, Shea Freedom's performance is the latest in the series held on the page, Medicine For These Times. While not exclusively music-focused, the series focuses on multi-media approaches to “nourishing our bodies, hearts, minds and spirits,” a task that Freedom is very much up to with his almost spiritually-gracious songwriting, which focuses on all the good and beautiful parts of life. His easy-going, bluesy style references a certain ‘90s pop country influence on some older tracks, particularly those featuring April Kae. Newer music, like that from 2018’s Stand Together Now, is more stripped-down, and a little more reflective, too. Tune in to the live-stream event on Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m., and feel free to donate, keeping in mind that all proceeds will go to Freedom; direct donations can be made via Venmo @SheaFreedom and PayPal at sheafreedom@gmail.com). 

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

