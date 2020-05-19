Music Update: Utah Symphony 80th Anniversary Online, Madeleine Choir School

click to enlarge
Utah Symphony Celebrates its 80th Anniversary Online
The Utah Symphony has one thing right: People are definitely missing nights out and special occasions, the excuse to celebrate. And just because the state has deemed it A-OK for businesses to start reopening doesn’t mean they are, and that goes for the entertainment sector, too. But even with the inability to go out, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still things that need celebrating—and creative solutions for doing so. The Utah Symphony is marking its 80th anniversary with a special online event, and all the fixings to make it special for those watching from home, too. Broadcasting a performance recorded at Abravanel Hall, for the first time since the pandemic began, they’ll treat online viewers to performances by the orchestra, and interviews with Music Director Thierry Fishcer, Augstin Hadelich and some surprise guests. Viewers can participate in the fanciness of such an event by dressing up in their night’s-out best and posting it to the event page on Facebook or in the comments once the video goes live. Like a costume contest but classy, two best-dressed winners will be selected to win Flex passes for future performances—IRL ones, of course. Anyone interested in the swank of this virtual gala should follow and attend virtually via Facebook
. Tune in there Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. to see what celebratory grandness our own orchestra has to offer.
Virtual Gala for the Madeleine Choir School
Another local institution of the arts is the one and only Madeleine Choir School, which is persisting as well as it can to do business as usual. Banking on a return to “normal” next year, they’ve been busy hosting online “open house” events for prospective families interested in enrollment, and are now moving on to internet-ize their annual fundraising gala, which provides community members and families with the opportunity to support the arts and the community kids who do them. “The Choir School Goes West” was the original theme for this year, but in light of now having to operate online, the fundraiser is now themed “The Choir School Goes Virtual.” Stretching out through the rest of this week until the 23rd, anyone interested can learn more and sign up to donate online via Facebook
. There are even options to be entered into a “Golden Ticket” contest—a mere $100 gets you one entry into the raffle of all raffles, with either a $7,500 payout on the line or a travel voucher worth $10,000 from Andova Travel. While many of the fundraising events going on lately focus on our adult music community, it’s worth considering the ones made up and around the kids, too. After all, the work done at the Choir School makes today’s little musicians into the adults who will soundtrack city life for years to come.