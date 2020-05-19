King's English hosts virtual conversation with John Grisham

click to enlarge
-
Charlotte Graham
-
Author John Grisham
If you were a regular attendee at author events hosted by The King's English, you've probably been going through a bit of withdrawal (along with withdrawal from many other kinds of gatherings). Tonight, the bookshop plays virtual host to one of the most successful novelists of the 20th century.
In a pre-recorded conversation, The King's English co-founder Betsy Burton will be chatting with John Grisham, celebrated author of legal thrillers-turned-movie hits like The Firm
, The Pelican Brief
and The Client
. The topic at hand is Grisham's new mystery novel Camino Winds
, a sequel of sorts to his 2017 novel Camino Island
, set at a fictional Florida resort community.
The chat will be posted tonight (May 19) at 6 p.m. via The King's English website
and Facebook page
. After the event, a limited number of signed first-edition copies of Camino Winds
will be available for purchase through The King's English website (no phone-in orders, please). Join in for a virtual chance to connect with your local independent bookseller and
with a literary icon.