Tuesday, May 19, 2020

A&E / Culture

King's English hosts virtual conversation with John Grisham

Posted By on May 19, 2020, 12:06 PM

click to enlarge Author John Grisham - CHARLOTTE GRAHAM
  • Charlotte Graham
  • Author John Grisham
If you were a regular attendee at author events hosted by The King's English, you've probably been going through a bit of withdrawal (along with withdrawal from many other kinds of gatherings). Tonight, the bookshop plays virtual host to one of the most successful novelists of the 20th century.

In a pre-recorded conversation, The King's English co-founder Betsy Burton will be chatting with John Grisham, celebrated author of legal thrillers-turned-movie hits like The Firm, The Pelican Brief  and The Client. The topic at hand is Grisham's new mystery novel Camino Winds, a sequel of sorts to his 2017 novel Camino Island, set at a fictional Florida resort community.

The chat will be posted tonight (May 19) at 6 p.m. via The King's English website and Facebook page.  After the event, a limited number of signed first-edition copies of Camino Winds will be available for purchase through The King's English website (no phone-in orders, please).  Join in for a virtual chance to connect with your local independent bookseller and with a literary icon.

