King's English hosts virtual conversation with John Grisham

click to enlarge Charlotte Graham

Author John Grisham

If you were a regular attendee at author events hosted by The King's English, you've probably been going through a bit of withdrawal (along with withdrawal from many other kinds of gatherings). Tonight, the bookshop plays virtual host to one of the most successful novelists of the 20th century.In a pre-recorded conversation, The King's English co-founder Betsy Burton will be chatting with John Grisham, celebrated author of legal thrillers-turned-movie hits likeand. The topic at hand is Grisham's new mystery novel, a sequel of sorts to his 2017 novel, set at a fictional Florida resort community.The chat will be posted tonight (May 19) at 6 p.m. via The King's English website and Facebook page . After the event, a limited number of signed first-edition copies ofwill be available for purchase through The King's English website (no phone-in orders, please). Join in for a virtual chance to connect with your local independent booksellerwith a literary icon.