Summer Events: Cancellation Avalanche

Some parts of the state have begun to open up in the month of May, but any notion that the summer promises a return to normalcy has been erased by a swath of event cancellations early this week. Some of the state's longest-tenured seasonal events will not be taking place due to ongoing public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.On May 11, Park City Institute announced the cancellation of its summer season at the Eccles Center, including scheduled performances by Black Violin and Gretchen Wilson. And on May 12, multiple events announced cancellations, postponements or format changes. The Utah Shakespeare Festival—despite an earlier announcement in April that they planned to continue the season in an abbreviated form with smaller audiences—said in a press release that "there were simply too many obstacles to overcome." The Salt Lake Fringe Festival also cancelled, along with the Deer Valley Concert Series season and the annual Salt Lake Greek Festival typically scheduled in September. Meanwhile, the Craft Lake City DIY festival announced the transition of its August festival from a live event at the Utah State Fairpark to a virtual event with details still to be announced. Other summer events, including the Living Traditions Festival and Utah Arts Festival, had previously announced that they would not take place in 2020, but as cancellations move deeper into the year, more local traditions will be taking a hiatus for the year.