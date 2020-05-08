 Choir Boy Karaoke and "Gathering Swans" Album Release | Buzz Blog

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 8, 2020

Culture / Music

Choir Boy Karaoke and "Gathering Swans" Album Release

Posted By on May 8, 2020, 2:24 PM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge gathering_swans.jpg
Although we are seeing a few businesses and restaurants start to open their doors, music venues are remaining closed for the time being. Fear not, for our favorite local band Choir Boy is hosting a karaoke night via their Twitch channel tonight (Friday, May 8) at 7 p.m to get your Friday night started off right. If you haven’t participated in a virtual karaoke pandemic edition, there is no better way to begin the festivities than with the “choir boys.” Choir Boy has also released their long-anticipated second album, Gathering Swans, which is available on Bandcamp and all streaming services today. The band has always nailed the synthy ‘80s pop sound, complete with heavy choruses, clean guitars and deep, Morrissey-esque vocals from vocalist Adam Klopp. And much like the evolution of the‘80s, Choir Boy has expanded from raw new wave/soft pop into a more polished goth-synth pop sound. The album starts off strong with “It’s Over” filled with synth tones and melodies that are reminiscent of early pop hits from that period. So while we all wait patiently to enjoy a concert in person again, grab Choir Boy’s new album on their Bandcamp and start dancing. And if you are brave enough, take a swig of liquid courage and hop on Choir Boy’s Twitch stream tonight for some much needed karaoke and joy. Follow them on Instagram at @choirboyslc for more info on how to join.

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

On Topic...

More by Erin Moore

Latest in Buzz Blog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation