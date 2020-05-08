Choir Boy Karaoke and "Gathering Swans" Album Release

click to enlarge
Although we are seeing a few businesses and restaurants start to open their doors, music venues are remaining closed for the time being. Fear not, for our favorite local band Choir Boy is hosting a karaoke night via their Twitch channel tonight (Friday, May 8) at 7 p.m to get your Friday night started off right. If you haven’t participated in a virtual karaoke pandemic edition, there is no better way to begin the festivities than with the “choir boys.” Choir Boy has also released their long-anticipated second album, Gathering Swans
,
which is available on Bandcamp and all streaming services today. The band has always nailed the synthy ‘80s pop sound, complete with heavy choruses, clean guitars and deep, Morrissey-esque vocals from vocalist Adam Klopp. And much like the evolution of the‘80s, Choir Boy has expanded from raw new wave/soft pop into a more polished goth-synth pop sound. The album starts off strong with “It’s Over” filled with synth tones and melodies that are reminiscent of early pop hits from that period. So while we all wait patiently to enjoy a concert in person again, grab Choir Boy’s new album on their Bandcamp and start dancing. And if you are brave enough, take a swig of liquid courage and hop on Choir Boy’s Twitch stream
tonight for some much needed karaoke and joy. Follow them on Instagram at @choirboyslc for more info on how to join.