SLC Music News May 4: The Underground Rolls On

The Underground is a local venue that hosts … yeah, you guessed it, SLC’s most underground artists. The venues have rotated locales over the years, garnering names like The Underground I and II and perhaps III, unless that one is on the way with a new change on the horizon. In the meantime, while we wait for real live shows to begin once more, The Underground lives on online via their Instagram
. Following them means constantly getting notifications that they’re going “live” on Instagram, as the past weeks have found them hosting a series of live stream sets from both local artists and artists from their network of DIY musicians across the Western region and the country. The beginning of this month found an acoustic set by Portland-based Glacier Veins and Eugene-based Matt Kupka of Southtown Lanes on May 1, followed by SLC local Choice Coin on May 2 alongside Denver-based act Obtuse. Upcoming throughout this week are even more good sets to see. Today (May 4), Hannah Williams hits the live stream at 4 p.m., and after a few days off, the music returns on Thursday, May 7 at 4 p.m. with Tag Along Friend from Boise, SLC’s Dogor on Friday at 2 p.m., and Mattstagraham from Tucson at 4 p.m. On Saturday, May 9, look for Oakland’s Billy Bouzos at 2 p.m. and SLC’s PK Opal at 4 p.m. Follow The Underground on Instagram (@theundergroundslc) to watch, to keep up with future live stream shows and to view videos from past sets.