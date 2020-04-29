 May Reopenings: Where You Can Go, and What You Can Do | Buzz Blog

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

May Reopenings: Where You Can Go, and What You Can Do

Posted By on April 29, 2020, 4:31 PM

click to enlarge Hogle Zoo
  • Hogle Zoo
Slowly, and carefully, some venues that have been closed for more than a month will begin opening this weekend. While we're far away from a return to normal, here are some of the places that will start welcoming guests back. Check back frequently, as new locations are added.

Thanksgiving Point: Ashton Gardens and Farm Country re-open Friday, May 1.   Advance ticket reservations are required for all guests, and the number of guests allowed for each venue is limited by each half hour to allow for social distancing. Guests are encouraged to wear face masks or face coverings while visiting; employees will wear face masks while working. Venues will have a marked one-way path through displays to encourage social distancing. Additional cleaning and sanitation measures, as well as educational signage, are being implemented to facilitate safety. Venues will offer a daily time slot for guests who are considered “high-risk” to visit. The Museum of Natural Curiosity, Butterfly Biosphere, and the Museum of Ancient Life remain closed at this time.

Hogle Zoo: Re-opens Saturday, May 2. Initial modifications include: restricting the numbers of guests entering the zoo  in order to comply with social distancing requirements;  soo tickets must be purchased on the zoo's website prior to arrival; guests will purchase tickets for a particular time slot, and can only enter during their 30-minute window; all guests should bring their own face masks that cover their nose and mouth, and will be required to wear masks at all times (except when dining); indoor exhibits, playgrounds, train and carousel remain closed; guests will follow a one-way path  to ensure proper distancing; food and dining options will be walk-up and outdoor only.

Tracy Aviary: Re-opens Saturday, May 2.  Face masks will be required for all guests. Touch-free entry is available at visitor center main entrance. Capacity is limited, and guests may be asked to wait to be admitted. Indoor exhibits, gift shop, and regular programming will remain closed during the initial phase of reopening.

