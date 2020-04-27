SLC Music News: April 27

click to enlarge The 8eat1ful5

Daytime Lovers

Sunsleeper

The streets of SLC have been silent in many ways since this all started, including a notable absence of buskers downtown. Saturdays feel no different than weekdays—few cars roam the streets, with the odd street-racer late at night. Going on walks around town during this time can feel equal parts peaceful and desolate. Local band The 8eat1ful5 (pronounced “beautifuls”)—made up of Dave Payne, Josh Stippich and Pearl Laterza—has been leaning into the peacefulness of it, though. Usually found at Twilite on Sunday or Wednesday nights doing their Doom Lounge set, the trio has been gathering for some socially-distant sets outside E3 Modern, Stippich’s business geared around high-fi audio equipment and fabrications he makes himself (the space is shared with Boozetique). On the corner of Broadway and 315 East, they fill this little part of downtown Salt Lake with sounds usually found at the Twilite Lounge, with some small changes—soft bass from Laterza, Stippich on multiple instruments including drums and trumpet, and the warbly, trackless voice and guitar of Dave Payne. Find them on Sundays around sunset, but don’t get too close; social distance is still encouraged and required. Feel free to stroll into the deserted heart of this city, maybe pop a squat on a curb across the street and enjoy the sweet sounds of The 8eat1ful5 drifting through a spring evening. (Erin Moore)Spy Hop mentor, drummer and songwriter Cathy Foy is putting together a fundraiser via—you guessed it—live stream this Monday night. The fundraiser is to bring awareness and money to those affected by domestic violence during this pandemic—a population particularly and specifically vulnerable during this time. Those who are able to do so are encouraged to donate @Cathy-Foy on Venmo, with all proceeds going towards the YWCA. Joining Foy on the live stream (not IRL) will be Katie Van Sleen of Baby Pink, Nora Mal of Durian Durian and members of the band Daytime Lover (pictured). Tune in on Instagram Live via Cathy Foy’s page at 7 p.m. tonight (April 27) to enjoy live music from some of SLC’s best-loved musicians. While we are self-isolating and trying to keep ourselves sane, it’s important to maintain connection and to support each other. Participating in live streams of some of our favorite musicians is one of the best ways to show that support, and also to connect. Foy’s fundraiser reminds us that we are all in this together, and that some are in extra need of our support and love right now. (Emma Roberts)While there may be no concerts to attend right now, that doesn’t mean there isn’t merch you can still buy as a way to show you still care. If you’re able, a great way to support your favorite SLC bands is to buy some new merch from them while we wait on the return of concerts. Local indie-emo boy band Sunsleeper just released some beautiful new merch intended for their upcoming tour, which was cut short due to the pandemic. And because local bands tend to play for free, selling merch like CDs, vinyl records or t-shirts is how they are able to make any money most of the time anyway. Sunsleeper’s new garb promotes their latest album, 2019’s. With their heavy fuzz guitar and self-reflecting lyrics, bands like Sunsleeper keep the indie-emo scene running strong in SLC—and albums like their last showcase an emo-perfect balance of nostalgia crossed with something fresh and interesting. If emo is your thing, grab a copy of—and maybe a matching beanie—at sunsleepermusic.bandcamp.com/merch. (Emma Roberts)