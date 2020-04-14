Utah Shakespeare Festival: Summer season will go on

click to enlarge
While many arts organizations have already begun cancelling some summer plans
, at least one Utah group is saying that the shows will go on—albeit with changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Utah Shakespeare Festival announced in an April 13 press release
that plans are moving forward for the 2020 summer season. The season will be starting later than usual (July 9), and the festival is planning fewer shows and altering show designs. Executive producer Frank Mack says that Utah Shakespeare is using guidance from health professionals to ensure a safe environment for performers, staff and attendees, including increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures, and implementing strategic audience seating to allow for social distancing.
“The changes to our season are necessary, but we are committed to providing creative, reimagined works of art that audiences can enjoy during this difficult time,” says Brian Vaughn, artistic director. “I am so glad we have been able to develop a solution that will enable our talented team of artists and technicians to tell these magnificent stories.”
Scheduled productions for the 2020 season include Richard III
, Pericles
, The Comedy of Errors
, The Pirates of Penzance
and Every Brilliant Thing
. Tickets are available at the festival website
.