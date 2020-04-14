 Utah Shakespeare Festival: Summer season will go on | Buzz Blog

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

A&E / Culture

Utah Shakespeare Festival: Summer season will go on

Cedar City institution revises plans for coronavirus realities

Posted By on April 14, 2020, 8:03 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge utah_shakespeare.jpg
While many arts organizations have already begun cancelling some summer plans, at least one Utah group is saying that the shows will go on—albeit with changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utah Shakespeare Festival announced in an April 13 press release that plans are moving forward for the 2020 summer season. The season will be starting later than usual (July 9), and the festival is planning fewer shows and altering show designs. Executive producer Frank Mack says that Utah Shakespeare is using guidance from health professionals to ensure a safe environment for performers, staff and attendees, including increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures, and implementing strategic audience seating to allow for social distancing.

“The changes to our season are necessary, but we are committed to providing creative, reimagined works of art that audiences can enjoy during this difficult time,” says Brian Vaughn, artistic director. “I am so glad we have been able to develop a solution that will enable our talented team of artists and technicians to tell these magnificent stories.”

Scheduled productions for the 2020 season include Richard III, Pericles, The Comedy of Errors, The Pirates of Penzance and Every Brilliant Thing. Tickets are available at the festival website

On Topic...

More by Scott Renshaw

Latest in Buzz Blog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation