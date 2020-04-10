click to enlarge
-
Britten Leigh
-
Scix Maddix of Gonzo Rising
If you need to snap out of the doldrums of home self-isolation, you could watch another Netflix movie or tuck into another book. Or you can get a dose of cabaret craziness direct to your laptop, phone or tablet.
The Gonzo Rising Virtual Easter Special
brings a different kind of entertainment for your home-streaming pleasure. Beginning at 6 p.m. on April 12, the telethon-style event features pre-recorded performances including Jonny Brandin's anti-humor standup, improv from Famke Roumstead and Murder Fairy, slam poetry from Jesse Parent, operatic singing from classically-trained Samantha Paredes, and magic from Vegas headliner Paul Draper and local favorite Elias "Lefty" Caress. Access to the performances is free, but there will be an opportunity to tip individual performers throughout the stream. The event is co-sponsored by Utah Arts Alliance, whose Urban Arts Gallery has hosted the monthly live Gonzo Rising shows previously.
Scix Maddix
, who will be emceeing the event live from his own home, says, "This is a first-time for doing anything of this sort for me, and I believe for most of the performers. Some are contributing classic pieces they have performed before, and many are creating new material just for this show. ... [It's] the true Gonzo Rising style of elevating the weirdo performers and sharing the old vaudeville spirit with a newer and younger audience."