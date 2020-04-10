 Gonzo Rising Virtual Easter Special | Buzz Blog

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, April 10, 2020

Gonzo Rising Virtual Easter Special

Local vaudeville performance comes home

Posted By on April 10, 2020, 9:32 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge Scix Maddix of Gonzo Rising - BRITTEN LEIGH
  • Britten Leigh
  • Scix Maddix of Gonzo Rising
If you need to snap out of the doldrums of home self-isolation, you could watch another Netflix movie or tuck into another book. Or you can get a dose of cabaret craziness direct to your laptop, phone or tablet.

The Gonzo Rising Virtual Easter Special brings a different kind of entertainment for your home-streaming pleasure. Beginning at 6 p.m. on April 12, the telethon-style event features pre-recorded performances including Jonny Brandin's anti-humor standup, improv from Famke Roumstead and Murder Fairy, slam poetry from Jesse Parent, operatic singing from classically-trained Samantha Paredes, and magic from Vegas headliner Paul Draper and local favorite Elias "Lefty" Caress. Access to the performances is free, but there will be an opportunity to tip individual performers throughout the stream. The event is co-sponsored by Utah Arts Alliance, whose Urban Arts Gallery has hosted the monthly live Gonzo Rising shows previously.

Scix Maddix, who will be emceeing the event live from his own home, says, "This is a first-time for doing anything of this sort for me, and I believe for most of the performers. Some are contributing classic pieces they have performed before, and many are creating new material just for this show. ... [It's] the true Gonzo Rising style of elevating the weirdo performers and sharing the old vaudeville spirit with a newer and younger audience."

More by Scott Renshaw

Latest in Buzz Blog

  • Review: Trolls World Tour

    A candy-colored gumdrop of a movie with just a bit of bite to it
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Apr 10, 2020

  • SLC Music News: April 6

    Jazz master class, Royal Bliss live stream and at-home Instagram karaoke
    • by Erin Moore
    • Apr 6, 2020

  • Life Lessons

    10 notable Utahns share their biggest takeaway from the past two weeks.
    • by Enrique Limón
    • Apr 2, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation