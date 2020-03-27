Salt Lake Film Society launches SLFS @home Online Screening Room

click to enlarge
Movie theaters are shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving people to seek remote viewing options for movies. But you can still support your local movie theater now, even as you watch from home.
This week, Salt Lake Film Society launches SLFS@Home with a chance to watch the popular documentary Fantastic Fungi
. You can order through Vimeo
for $4.99 per screening, with availability tonight through April 2. In subsequent weeks, SLFS will offer access to other independent films, including the supernatural comedy Extra Ordinary
starring Will Forte on April 3, and the drama Abe
, about a half-Israeli/half-Palestinian adolescent in Brooklyn, on April 10.
According to SLFS President and CEO Tori Baker, “Historically, movie-going thrives in times when people are down, low on income, and in need of inspiration. This pandemic situation poses an unusual challenge: restriction of access. This is unprecedented for our industry. … Nationwide, we have 250+ nonprofit cinema arthouse peers that are facing the same closure challenges. Not all of us will survive.”
“Ingmar Bergman said it best: ‘Film as dream, film as music. No art passes our conscience in the way film does, and goes directly to our feelings, deep down into the dark rooms of our souls,’” Baker says. “More than ever, SLFS will be looking for ways to use the best of our artform to heal together.”
To donate directly to Salt Lake Film Society, visit here
