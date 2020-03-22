 Utah's First COVID-19 Death Has Been Reported | Buzz Blog

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism.
DONATE

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, March 22, 2020

News

Utah's First COVID-19 Death Has Been Reported

The man was a Davis County resident in his 60s.

Posted By on March 22, 2020, 2:07 PM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge ROSARIO "CHARO" GUTIERREZ
  • Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez

On Sunday, the Utah Department of Health and Mountainstar Healthcare announced the state’s first COVID-19-related death. The organizations said in a joint news release that at the time of their death, the patient, a Davis County resident, was being treated at Lakeview Hospital. They also said the patient was a male, older than the age of 60 and had underlying medical conditions. He had been hospitalized for two days prior to his death.


“First and foremost, Jeanette and I want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted. “The pain this family must be feeling right now puts into perspective the sacrifices we are all making to keep one another safe and healthy.”


The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Soon after, the Davis County Health Department started working to identify and contact anyone who could have been in direct contact with him. Those individuals will be asked to quarantine or isolate as necessary, and will be monitored by public health for fever and any respiratory symptoms, the state health department went on to say.


The day prior to the man’s death, Utah’s Coronavirus Task Force reported that 2,560 tests had been administered at public health facilities, and that there were 136 confirmed cases statewide. Forty-five new cases were reported on Sunday.


For state epidemiologist Angela Dunn, the news was rattling. “Even though we knew some Utah residents would lose their lives to this illness it is heartbreaking to announce this first death,” she said. “We share in this family’s grief and are deeply committed to doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our community.”


On Wednesday, Dunn lamented the lack of statewide testing kits during a virtual roundtable with KPBS Utah. “Testing has been a very important part of this response, but also very frustrating. We know there’s people out there that want to get tested and can’t,” she said.


"Loss of life is truly the worst part about this pandemic ..." Dunn said during a news conference on Sunday. “I wish there was more we could have done.”

You can watch the full media conference below.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, including preventative measures, refer to the Centers for Disease Control. For Utah-specific resources, click here.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Enrique Limón

Enrique Limón
Bio:
 Editor at Salt Lake City Weekly. Lover of sour candies.

More on News

  • A Utah Lege Report Card

    Taking a break from COVID-19 coverage, we score your favorite representatives’ performance during the General Session of the 63rd Legislature.
    • by Rich Kane
    • Mar 22, 2020

  • COVID Week in Review

    Boy, what a year these past seven days have been!
    • by Enrique Limón
    • Mar 21, 2020

  • This Pump’s for You

    Ogden's Own Distillery, makers of Five Wives Vodka, temporarily gets into the hand sanitizer biz.
    • by Enrique Limón
    • Mar 20, 2020
  • More News »

More by Enrique Limón

  • COVID Week in Review

    Boy, what a year these past seven days have been!
    • by Enrique Limón
    • Mar 21, 2020

  • This Pump’s for You

    Ogden's Own Distillery, makers of Five Wives Vodka, temporarily gets into the hand sanitizer biz.
    • by Enrique Limón
    • Mar 20, 2020

  • Shaken and Stirred

    Utahns wake up to 5.7 magnitude earthquake.
    • by Enrique Limón
    • Mar 18, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Buzz Blog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation