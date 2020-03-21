 Tap Your Quarantined Toes at Legoland Partytime | Buzz Blog

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism.
DONATE

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

A&E / Music / Culture

Tap Your Quarantined Toes at Legoland Partytime

Savage Daughters, Scott Wasilewski, Aureoles, Eichlers and Picnics at Soap Rock stage virtual concert.

Posted By on March 21, 2020, 5:17 PM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge VIA INSTAGRAM
  • Via Instagram

Just last issue, we were celebrating the vibrant spirit of our local music scene. Much has changed since.


As coronavirus shuts down all the parts of social life that make life colorful and wonderful, the arts have proven to be particularly vulnerable, as have those who perform them. Artists all around the country have been responding the past week, by putting on virtual performances livestreams from their homes, transitioning from the normal live setting to one accessible to anyone engaging in self-quarantine or at least social distancing.


click to enlarge Savage Daughters - VIA FACEBOOK
  • Via Facebook
  • Savage Daughters

A chunk of SLC locals are bringing just such a show to us tonight, and just because it’s online doesn’t mean it’s not stacked. Staples and longtime working acts like Savage Daughters and Scott Wasilewski are joined by Picnics at Soap Rock, Eichlers, and Aureoles for a night of virtual sets. It’s being dubbed Legoland Partytime, a random name, but maybe an apt one when one considers how many millennials spend childhood sick days stuck at home with nothing but a box of Legos to occupy their recovery time—quarantine is definitely something of a similar situation. Savage Daughters will bring the angst-ridden rock (which I’m sure we can all sympathize with in particular right now) while Eichlers will bring a particular blend of early 2000s emo combined with what sounds a helluva lot like 100 gecs. Meanwhile, the lo-fi experimentations of Picnics at Soap Rock (the best name out of SLC in a while, probably) will match up well with similar sounds by Aureoles.


If you miss the intimacy of a good show with easy-going local artists who are just like you, don’t miss this opportunity to see a human face, hear a human voice in real time and bond over music with some folks who just wanna keep giving it to you—despite our shared isolation. The sound and visuals for the live stream, which will take place on YouTube, are engineered by Kale Morse, Chuck Paik, Tommy Fraser, Gary Fairburne and Nate Harer, most of whom have been affected negatively by the plunge in employment due to COVID-19. Those who want to watch the show, are encouraged to donate to these hard working folks via Venmo at @Thomas-Fraser-4, @Chuck000, @Kale-Morse and on CashApp at @$carygary69. Head over to ShitJewelry.com to see a fittingly hodge-podge website reminiscent of the early days of the web, when we thought the whole world would happen online and before we regretfully had to make that a reality due to a global pandemic.


To experience legolandPARTYTIMEohyeah live, check out Shit Jewelry on YouTube tonight starting at 8 p.m.


Know of any other outside the box local events happening? Email me.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

On Topic...

More by Erin Moore

Latest in Buzz Blog

  • This Pump’s for You

    Ogden's Own Distillery, makers of Five Wives Vodka, temporarily gets into the hand sanitizer biz.
    • by Enrique Limón
    • Mar 20, 2020

  • Open for Business

    A work-in-progress list of local eateries currently offering delivery, curbside pickup and gift cards.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Mar 18, 2020

  • Shaken and Stirred

    Utahns wake up to 5.7 magnitude earthquake.
    • by Enrique Limón
    • Mar 18, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation