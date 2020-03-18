Shaken and Stirred

Following a banner week that has included a pandemic and Kim Kardashian apocalyptically encountering crustaceans roaming the streets, 2020’s dick moves continued today with an early morning earthquake.

click to enlarge

The tremor, which was felt shortly after 7 a.m., registered at 5.7 magnitude according to University of Utah Seismograph Stations, and had its epicenter approximately three miles outside Magna. (See an interactive map here.)

It was the strongest registered in the state since a magnitude 5.8 quake rocked St. George in September of 1992, the U.’s Geology & Geophysics Department noted.



“I know the last thing we need right now is an earthquake, but here we are, and it sounds like aftershocks are likely,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall tweeted. “The City is assessing the situation now and I’ll circle back with an update when I have it. Be safe.”

Gov. Gary Herbert also took to Twitter and said the tremor was “felt across much of the state,” and asked Utahns to “Follow proper safety measures in the event of any additional aftershocks or quakes.”

In a later message, Herbert urged SLC residents to stay clear of the downtown area.

“Please stay away … while crews assess damage,” he instructed. “Unless you work in public safety, or are an essential employee, remain at home or telework.”

He went on to say the Dept. of Health’s state lab was down, and that the Poison Control Center had been evacuated. He also noted the state’s Coronavirus Hotline was temporarily down.

The state’s Division of Emergency Management, tasked with coordinating response to disasters and recovery, estimates aftershocks will continue to be felt throughout the rest of the day. They are currently recommending citizens keep a flashlight and a pair of shoes handy, strap water heaters to the studs and to “finally start making those earthquake preparedness plans.”