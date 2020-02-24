LDS Film Festival Dawns Anew

click to enlarge
Twenty years ago, an independent drama by a local filmmaker named Richard Dutcher launched an unexpected phenomenon that came to be called "LDS cinema." For the 19th annual LDS Film Fest
, the movie that started it all gets a center-stage recognition.
Dutcher (center, left, on the set of God's Army
) is scheduled to attend tonight's opening night screening of God's Army
at the SCERA Center for the Arts
in Orem at 7 p.m. for a post-film Q&A.
Screenings continue through Saturday, Feb. 29, showcasing other films from the past two decades of LDS-themed films, including Dutcher's 2001 Brigham City
, the popular 2002 comedy The Singles Ward
and its 2007 follow-up The Singles 2nd Ward
, and historical dramas like Handcart
and Out of Liberty
.
Outside of film screenings, programming is scheduled to include filmmaker showcases and panels on Friday and Saturday, covering topics like distribution for independent filmmakers and adapting to the faith-based marketplace. Dutcher will also be one of the featured panelists, at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Visit the festival website for full schedule and information on individual screening tickets and full-festival passes.