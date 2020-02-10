Music Monday: Feb. 10

MONDAY 2/10
The Green Pig Pub Celebrates the Salt Lake City Blues Jam’s 10th Anniversary
Lovers of downtown’s Green Pig Pub
have many reasons to be fond of the distinctive bar at 31 E. 400 South—it's home to a distinctive menu of brews and food, has one of the best patios in SLC and plays host to sports fans regularly. But, Green Pig also serves it up for the blues community, too—and they do it like no other venue in town.
For the past 10 years, Monday nights have been the spot for blues lovers and players alike, when they all gather for the Salt Lake City Blues Jam
. The city's longest-running blues jam in one spot, the jam night is usually “open” to blues players—both established and new—who take the stage and play their stuff, whether with their own gear or borrowed. While some are holdovers from days and establishments-past, like the late and lamented Dead Goat Saloon, all it takes to be part is to simply show up. And while the whole jam is always open, this 10th anniversary celebration will follow a more showcase-style format, with well-loved acts like The West Temple Taildraggers and Los Hellcaminos taking the stage.
It’s a safe bet that many of the city’s big blues players will also make an appearance, including Ray Rosales, the man who started it all and who, according to Green Pig owner Bridget Gordon, made it what it is today.
“If anybody is a famous musician in town, they come in for this,” Gordon says. And she’s right. Even those who don’t closely follow the blues scene, will encounter artists whose names are hard to ignore if you have social media or even glance at any wall of posters around town. Acts like Talia Keys and Ol’ Fashioned Depot also might be expected to make an appearance at the anniversary showcase. Gordon adds that it’s not just our own prolific local musicians who show up for blues nights, but touring musicians, too, who roll in to jam. “Some really big names have come in and jammed with us," Gordon says. "You never know who you’re gonna find here. It’s a circle of musicians, not just blues musicians. It's a wide range that comes and celebrates with us. We’re kind of known for this kind of thing.”
Tonight, in particular, it'll be a wide range, indeed. Other possible performers (the lineup is still in flux) include Jimmy James, Junction City Blues Band, Kap Brothers Band, Blues on 1st, The Fender Benders, Jake Dreier, The Sister Wins, Dan Walker Blues Band, Harry Lee & The Back Alley Blues Band and, as it says on the event page seemingly for those in the know, “of course Gary.” Whether you’re a regular who definitely knows who Gary is, or you’re just finding out about the blues jam now, there’s no reason not to spend your Monday night among this strong local community of blues lovers. Bring a partner to dance with, or simply sit sipping on a cold one; this night of SLC blues is one not to miss.
The Green Pig Pub, 31 E. 400 South, 801-532-7441, 8 p.m., free, 21+, thegreenpigpub.com