Music Monday: Feb. 3

click to enlarge Dan Regan

070 Shake

click to enlarge

It’s often said that culture is cyclical, and music isn’t immune to that. It feels lately like a lot of very, very young artists are making it big, or hustling hard to do so. Teen sensations like Billie Eilish serve as evidence that suggests that the phenomenon of the teen pop star is once again gaining traction and relevance. Gaining traction when she was just 19 years old, 070 Shake (aka Danielle Balbuena, and now aged up to a still-fairly-tender 22) is also evidence of this. Touring all the way from her home in New Jersey with a fresh 2020 album——under her belt, this young artist touts compellingly intense electronic pop songs, imbuing even standard youthful desires (like “wanting to get high” in the 2019 track “Under The Moon”) with a fresh moodiness. Her husky voice almost calls to mind, oddly—but not in a bad way—the raspy, emotive rap-singing style of Post Malone. Meanwhile, she’s got actual proximity to the likes of Kanye West, Pusha T and Nas, having featured on one or two of their songs each in the last few years. Videos for songs like her lead single “Guilty Conscious” show a thoughtful and innovative vision, one where she uses her tomboyish style (her name stems from a high school basketball nickname) and ignores her small frame to fit herself into a collage of violent boys. Smoking a cigarette and sporting a cool, jaded expression to match her voice, Shake also shows that if there’s a new class of über young pop stars rising up, they’re a far cry from the purity-obsessed bubblegum of the early 2000s. SLC’s Cera Gibson will open and bring her own drama with her moody indie pop. And speaking of bygone pop stars, she may grace the crowd with her just-released cover of Britney Spears’s “Oops!... I Did It Again,” a delicious and dark take that perfectly encapsulates what pop music in 2020 is leaning towards so far. (Erin Moore)If you enjoy spending weeknights in moody dive bars accompanied by slow jams that articulate your gloomy mood, then you can make your way to Twilite Lounge every Wednesday at 9 p.m. There you will find the trio of the Jazz Jags, performing as they typically do on Wednesday "Doom Lounge" nights. Slow tempos, jazzy chords and winsome vocals can be enjoyed in the moody bar encased in red neon light, giving one the feeling they’ve just stepped into an episode of. Multi-instrumentalist David Payne, drummers Halee Jean and Nora Price, and various guest musicians play through complex lead sheets at a slow, “lounge-friendly” pace, giving Jazz Jags a gloomy and discreetly simple sound. Every week, Jazz Jags books local bands to play in between their sets, making Twilite Lounge a communal space. You can catch new and upcoming band Daytime Lover this week on Feb 5. Daytime Lover’s combination of folky vocals, dream pop guitar sounds and various tales of heartache make for an accurate naming of the band. Vocalist Moriah Glazier brings unique melodies to the table, singing of unraveling love in a style comparable to Bob Dylan’s, taking the melody to unexpected places, all the while still maintaining a beautiful sound. Both Jazz Jags and Daytime Lover have a similar ideology: keep it raw, and keep it real. This week’s show will be best enjoyed sipping a draft beer at the Twilite Lounge. (Emma Roberts)Ogden’s First Friday Art Stroll, put on by the Ogden City Arts, will feature a lot of stuff that's good to see and engage with, but perhaps nothing as funky as what will be going on at The Monarch. The new multi-purpose venue, a refurbished ‘20s-era industrial parking garage, finds something newer parked around its quarters, by way of The Banyan Collective’s Tan Van. Repurposed and refurbished like The Monarch itself, the camper van is the unconventional home of The Banyan Collective’s multiple podcasts, from outdoors-themed Ogden Outdoor Adventure to the lit podcast LITerally. But it’s also home to Van Sessions, where artists play and talk about their music in the van. Art strollers can stroll right into the venue, make their way to the parked van, and sit and watch through its open doors while the artists—soloists Compass Ross and Nicholas Garn—squat in the vehicle and do their stuff. Unconventional for sure, though it does call to mind the aughts trend of bringing vans to music festivals and recording exclusive music and interview sessions with artists. It also speaks to a quirkiness that feels very much like what you'd find in Provo, but as we’ve all witnessed, that quality isn’t a bad thing for a city’s music scene. Don’t miss the opportunity to see this unique performance set if you find yourself strolling the Ogden arts scene this Friday. (EM)