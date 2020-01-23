 Yes They Cann | Buzz Blog

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Culture

Yes They Cann

3rd annual Utah Cann conference scheduled for April 24-25.

Posted By on January 23, 2020, 1:08 PM

click to enlarge utahcannlogo-1.png
Utah Cann has announced the scheduling of the 3rd annual Utah Cannabis Conference & Business Expo for April 24-25 at the Utah State Fairpark, according to Utah Cann program director Mike Saltas.

The Copperfield Publishing initiative,  is scheduled to feature dozens of exhibitors from the cannabis industry, CBD suppliers, software and technology companies, hemp and medical cannabis growers and dispensers, legal experts and more. The conference will also feature more than 30 cannabis experts speaking to attendees about the latest topics related to the industry. Utah Cann also announced Factory6—which serves many of the CBD retailers in the state to develop and white label CBD products—as the title sponsor of this year's event.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
“We’ve assembled a very strong and accessible cannabis community in Utah that’s manifested at Utah Cann,” Saltas said. “Our focus over the years has been about providing education and information to everyone from cannabis patients to business entrepreneurs.”

Ticket prices for the two-day event range from $35 to $60; tickets purchased online can be redeemed at the event via mobile phone or printed at home. There will be day-of-event tickets available, but prices will increase at the door.

