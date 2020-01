Sundance Early Ticket Purchasing for Utah Locals Today

click to enlarge

If you don't have a ticket package for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, it's not too late to get tickets for individual screenings—especially if you're a Utah local.Today, from noon - 8 p.m. MT, Utah residents get the first shot and individual tickets for all Sundance 2020 screenings in Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance Resort. Get yourself prepared by taking a look at the program guide , then you'll need to sign in or create an account if you don't already have one. You must have a Utah driver's license or ID to pick up your tickets at a festival box office.Ticket availability is limited, so be set to go as soon as possible. And follow us at CityWeekly.net throughout the festival for updates, reviews and other festival coverage.