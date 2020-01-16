Sundance Early Ticket Purchasing for Utah Locals Today

click to enlarge
If you don't have a ticket package for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, it's not too late to get tickets for individual screenings—especially if you're a Utah local.
Today, from noon - 8 p.m. MT, Utah residents get the first shot and individual tickets
for all Sundance 2020 screenings in Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance Resort. Get yourself prepared by taking a look at the program guide
, then you'll need to sign in or create an account if you don't already have one. You must have a Utah driver's license or ID to pick up your tickets at a festival box office.
Ticket availability is limited, so be set to go as soon as possible. And follow us at CityWeekly.net throughout the festival for updates, reviews and other festival coverage.