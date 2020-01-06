Music Live Extra Jan. 6: Major Tom and the Moonboys, Tycoon Machete

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Bowie fans should look no further than this Draper-based tribute band—though they won’t call themselves that. There’s something closer to the real thing going on here with the work of Tom Larsen, whose love of Bowie extends back to his teenage years, where he met his wife (who also loved Bowie), and who formed the promising foundations of a music career on his passion. Despite being warned that he sounded too much like Bowie by music labels (everyone sounds a little like their influences, really), he landed a record deal in the U.K., though having a small family he opted—in a move weirdly similar to the storyline of—to move back to attend law school at the University of Utah. There, while living the lawyer life, he grew a family of Bowie lovers. After doing a cover of "Heroes" after Bowie’s death in his son’s band, he got back into the swing of music, and has been “channeling” Bowie ever since. Besides his on-point Bowie-esque gaze of intensity, Bowie fans will love Major Tom and the Moonboys because they play deep cuts and rare tracks, not just the hits. Bowie fanatics will definitely find satisfaction in seeing a tribute not just to Bowie and a memorial to him four years after his death, but to all the sensational music that made him such a uniquely diverse and eclectic artist.If you ever wanted to see a cowboy operating some synths, Tycoon Machete is for you. They’ll be filling the subterranean space of Funk ‘n Dive Bar this Saturday with their “post-Millennial” synthesis of roots instruments and synths, which attempts to convey the stresses of modern living and the tension between the human and the machine. Steel drums, banjo and musical saws all contribute to a particular psychedelic sound, referencing the ‘60s, but one which comes off sounding almost like Southern Gothic rock, imbued with the wistful bass guitar work of Erin Stout. As for the cowboy on synths, that’s “Barefoot” John Whipple, who rotates between banjo, lap steel guitar and synthesizers. They’ll be joined in their misty, mysterious musical contemplations by fellow local rocker Mañanero. Formerly part of many of SLC’s harder rocking bands, Mañanero’s Chopper uses this solo project as a thoughtful synthesis of blues, folk, punk and metal, a sound that comes out with the lo-fi crunch of grunge, but one which leaves a haunting eeriness in one’s ears. Don't miss out on a night of deep, dark experimentation from these prolific locals at Ogden’s funkiest downstairs venue.