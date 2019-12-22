 Utah Film Critics Association announces winners of 2019 awards | Buzz Blog

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, December 22, 2019

Culture / Movies

Utah Film Critics Association announces winners of 2019 awards

Parasite wins 3 awards, including Best Picture

Posted By on December 22, 2019, 5:57 PM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge Parasite - NEON FILMS
  • Neon Films
  • Parasite

At the annual meeting of the Utah Film Critics Association, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s thriller Parasite won three awards, including Best Picture of 2019. The film was also recognized as Best Non-English Language Film, and for the Original Screenplay by Bong and Jin Won Han.

Sam Mendes was recognized for Best Achievement in Directing for the war drama 1917, while Roger Deakins was honored for the film’s cinematography.

Marriage Story received both Lead Acting awards: Scarlett Johansson for Lead Performance, Female, and Adam Driver for Lead Performance, Male. Supporting Performance awards went to Joe Pesci for The Irishman and Florence Pugh for Little Women. Little Women was also lauded for Greta Gerwig’s Adapted Screenplay.

Apollo 11 won three awards: Documentary Feature, Film Editing for Todd Douglas Miller, and Original Score for Matt Morton. I Lost My Body was recognized for Best Animated Feature.

The UFCA gave its inaugural Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film—created in honor of late UFCA members Jeff Vice and Jimmy Martin—to Robert Downey, Jr. in Avengers: Endgame.

The Utah Film Critics Association is made up of Utah-based film journalists contributing to print, broadcast and online outlets. For membership and other information, visit utahfilmcritics.com.


FULL LIST OF 2019 WINNERS

Best Picture: Parasite. Runner-up: Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.
Best Achievement in Directing: Sam Mendes, 1917. Runner-up: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.
Best Lead Performance, Male: Adam Driver, Marriage Story. Runner-up: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker.
Best Lead Performance, Female: Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story. Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o, Us.
Best Supporting Performance, Female: Florence Pugh, Little Women. Runner-up: Rebecca Ferguson, Doctor Sleep.
Best Supporting Performance, Male: Joe Pesci, The Irishman. Runner-up: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse.
Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film: Robert Downey, Jr., Avengers: Endgame. Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o, Us.
Best Original Screenplay: Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han, Parasite. Runner-up: Rian Johnson, Knives Out.
Best Adapted Screenplay: Greta Gerwig, Little Women. Runner-up: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit.
Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917. Runner-up: Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse.
Best Original Score: Matt Morton, Apollo 11. Runner-up: Dan Levy, I Lost My Body.
Best Film Editing: Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11. Runner-up: Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker and Dirk Westervelt, Ford v Ferrari.
Best Documentary Feature: Apollo 11. Runner-up: Hail Satan?
Best Animated Feature: I Lost My Body. Runners-up: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Toy Story 4.
Best Non-English Language Feature: Parasite. Runner-up: Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

On Topic...

More by Scott Renshaw

Latest in Buzz Blog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2019 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation