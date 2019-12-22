Utah Film Critics Association announces winners of 2019 awards

click to enlarge Neon Films

Parasite

At the annual meeting of the Utah Film Critics Association, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s thrillerwon three awards, including Best Picture of 2019. The film was also recognized as Best Non-English Language Film, and for the Original Screenplay by Bong and Jin Won Han.Sam Mendes was recognized for Best Achievement in Directing for the war drama, while Roger Deakins was honored for the film’s cinematography.received both Lead Acting awards: Scarlett Johansson for Lead Performance, Female, and Adam Driver for Lead Performance, Male. Supporting Performance awards went to Joe Pesci forand Florence Pugh forwas also lauded for Greta Gerwig’s Adapted Screenplay.won three awards: Documentary Feature, Film Editing for Todd Douglas Miller, and Original Score for Matt Morton.was recognized for Best Animated Feature.The UFCA gave its inaugural Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film—created in honor of late UFCA members Jeff Vice and Jimmy Martin—to Robert Downey, Jr. inThe Utah Film Critics Association is made up of Utah-based film journalists contributing to print, broadcast and online outlets. For membership and other information, visit utahfilmcritics.com.. Runner-up:Sam Mendes,. Runner-up: Quentin Tarantino,Adam Driver,. Runner-up: Joaquin Phoenix,Scarlett Johansson,. Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o,Florence Pugh,. Runner-up: Rebecca Ferguson,Joe Pesci,. Runner-up: Willem Dafoe,Robert Downey, Jr.,. Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o,Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han,. Runner-up: Rian Johnson,Greta Gerwig,. Runner-up: Taika Waititi,Roger Deakins,. Runner-up: Jarin Blaschke,Matt Morton,. Runner-up: Dan Levy,Todd Douglas Miller,. Runner-up: Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker and Dirk Westervelt, Ford v Ferrari.. Runner-up:. Runners-up:and. Runner-up: