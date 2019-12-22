Utah Film Critics Association announces winners of 2019 awards

click to enlarge
At the annual meeting of the Utah Film Critics Association, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s thriller Parasite
won three awards, including Best Picture of 2019. The film was also recognized as Best Non-English Language Film, and for the Original Screenplay by Bong and Jin Won Han.
Sam Mendes was recognized for Best Achievement in Directing for the war drama 1917
, while Roger Deakins was honored for the film’s cinematography.
Marriage Story
received both Lead Acting awards: Scarlett Johansson for Lead Performance, Female, and Adam Driver for Lead Performance, Male. Supporting Performance awards went to Joe Pesci for The Irishman
and Florence Pugh for Little Women
. Little Women
was also lauded for Greta Gerwig’s Adapted Screenplay.
Apollo 11
won three awards: Documentary Feature, Film Editing for Todd Douglas Miller, and Original Score for Matt Morton. I Lost My Body
was recognized for Best Animated Feature.
The UFCA gave its inaugural Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film—created in honor of late UFCA members Jeff Vice and Jimmy Martin—to Robert Downey, Jr. in Avengers: Endgame
.
The Utah Film Critics Association is made up of Utah-based film journalists contributing to print, broadcast and online outlets. For membership and other information, visit utahfilmcritics.com.
FULL LIST OF 2019 WINNERS
Best Picture: Parasite
. Runner-up: Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
.
Best Achievement in Directing:
Sam Mendes, 1917
. Runner-up: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
.
Best Lead Performance, Male:
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
. Runner-up: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
.
Best Lead Performance, Female:
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
. Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o, Us
.
Best Supporting Performance, Female:
Florence Pugh, Little Women
. Runner-up: Rebecca Ferguson, Doctor Sleep
.
Best Supporting Performance, Male:
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
. Runner-up: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
.
Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film:
Robert Downey, Jr., Avengers: Endgame
. Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o, Us
.
Best Original Screenplay:
Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han, Parasite
. Runner-up: Rian Johnson, Knives Out
.
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
. Runner-up: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
.
Best Cinematography:
Roger Deakins, 1917
. Runner-up: Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
.
Best Original Score:
Matt Morton, Apollo 11
. Runner-up: Dan Levy, I Lost My Body
.
Best Film Editing:
Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11
. Runner-up: Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker and Dirk Westervelt, Ford v Ferrari.
Best Documentary Feature: Apollo 11
. Runner-up: Hail Satan?
Best Animated Feature: I Lost My Body
. Runners-up: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
and Toy Story 4
.
Best Non-English Language Feature: Parasite
. Runner-up: Portrait of a Lady on Fire
.