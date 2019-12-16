Music Live Extra Dec. 16: Rex Andersen Foundation Homeless Drive,

click to enlarge Travis LaBrel

Inspired by a need to do something meaningful for the holidays, Brennon Williams—bassist of good old rock ‘n’ roll band JDxRevival—started this homeless drive organization in 2016, naming it after close friend Rex Andersen. On this night in particular, attendees of the showcase can not only donate items—which will be handed out by Williams himself, to homeless folks on the streets on Christmas Eve—but get to watch a killer showcase of local acts in the process. Attendees who bring clothing, blankets, food or homecare needs (such as diapers or tampons) can gain free access to the show, and if you have nothing to give, a $5 still goes to the foundation. JDxRevival—whose pure rock ‘n’ roll spirit encircles the core of the band, Jeff Dillon, a local who grew up on punk rock and grunge—will be joined by fellow rockers Shecock & The Rock Princess, Cache Valley “power rock” trio My New Mistress, as well as Ogden-based punkers Version Two. Williams and Dillon hope that this latest event, and their collaboration with The Urban Lounge, will expand into the community, bringing in more donations and hopefully becoming a holiday tradition in SLC’s punk community. Head on over and be a part of making that happen.Fans of the underground electronic music champions Clan:destine—who usually take up residence at Tinwell—would do well to make it to their last event of the year on Saturday. Opened up by Tinwell residents Gloom and Bienaimer, the evening will be filled with the minimal electronic goods of Denver-based Diego Santana. The young DJ has been at it since discovering electronic music through a rave when he was in high school, and then not much later, this interest evolved into and found focus in minimalist techno. After developing a relationship with Denver record label P.U.N.C.H.I.S, Santana has been a mainstay in the Denver electronic scene and at all the clubs that support that scene, and has also been busy producing a treasure trove of music, released through multiple labels. With a live DJing approach that is less improvisational than others, Santana spins on either vinyl, or uses four CDJs to deftly loop samples, creating flawless transitions that only cement the delicate complexity of his work. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see this rising star of an out-of-town act right here in Utah.