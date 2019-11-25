Music Live Extra Nov. 25: Royal Bliss Pre-Thanksgiving Party, Transgiving

click to enlarge Samantha Madnick

Royal Bliss

click to enlarge Kellie Lynn

There are some who maintain that the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is the most rowdy time to go out, and if it is indeed festivities and pre-Thanksgiving fun you’re out looking for, then head over to the 17th Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Bash at The Depot, with local mainstays Royal Bliss providing the jams to get you ready to face down the holiday season. Their classic, heavy-hitting rock will be supplemented by another longtime area favorite, Broke City, who like Royal Bliss, have been active since the early aughts. Openers also include solo artist Levi Conner, whose work, though more stripped down and reliant on his smokey voice, also tracks a certain alt-style that makes him perfectly suited to open for established acts like Royal Bliss and Broke City. But don’t sleep on the fourth opener, Skumbudz, who despite being the farthest away musically from the rest of the acts on this bill with their reggae-infused rock, are an up-and-coming act worth making it early to the show for.The Utah Pride Center and Transgender Education and Awareness of Utah are teaming up with The Beehive to put on one hell of a Thanksgiving affair. Even though it takes place the weekend following the actual holiday, there’s no excuse to not continue the festivities. By festivities, I mean the eating of good food and the enjoyment of great company, which The Beehive will be filled to the brim with—with vegan, vegetarian and traditional options from their own Mark of the Bistro kitchen as well as Rye Diner and Drinks, Laziz Kitchen and Publik Kitchen. Entertainment amidst all this grub will be many and varied, with music from Vengeance Tampon, Rebel Rebel (pictured right), Fists In The Wind, Toda, Rakehell Gardener and Fae Dementria to name a few, plus drag performances by The Harlot, Terra Flesh, Indika Flesh, Havoq Luscivia, Android 31TC4 and Mx. Andy. It will all be rounded out by poetry from The Wanting To Die Poetry Club and words from Sue Robbins, from the Transgender Advisory Council at Equality Utah. All are welcome at this inclusive, jam-packed affair (and so are your potluck items, if you choose to bring them and label allergens). No matter what your Thanksgiving week looks like, or how shitty or not shitty your family affairs are, Transgiving at The Beehive is sure to make up for it, and probably top it. How often do you get to mow down on mashed potatoes while watching a drag show?