Monday, November 18, 2019

Culture / Music

Music Live Extra Nov. 18: Hive Live, Plus 801

Posted By on November 18, 2019, 10:28 AM

Crook & the Bluff - KINZIE SCHOEN
  • Kinzie Schoen
  • Crook & the Bluff
WEDNESDAY 11/20
Hive Live Ft. Crook & The Bluff, Lord Vox, Alyxandri Jupiter
Locals only thrive at Soundwell’s new monthly music series, Hive Live, which focuses entirely on creating a night all about what’s going on in our local music scene. Produced in conjunction with Live Night Events, and sponsored by City Weekly and KRCL, the multi-faceted event features new local up-and-comers each month. But it isn’t just local performers that will be the stars of the show. A new local brewery partner will be showcased each month, and each set will always feature vinyl spun by the expert DJ and local tastemaker DJ Finale Grande of FOUNTAINavm Records. This week’s event will feature the psychedelic rock stylings of Lord Vox and Crook & the Bluff, contrasted by Futuresoul songstress DJ Alyxandri Jupiter. With a low admission rate of $5, there’s no reason not to get out for a midweek pick-me-up, and support some of our valuable SLC artists at the same time. Soundwell, 149 W. 200 South, 8 p.m., $5, 21+, soundwellslc.com

click to enlarge Necromancer - DAVID ARELLANO
  • David Arellano
  • Necromancer
SATURDAY 11/23
Plus 801 – Time & Place
Enjoy a night of secrecy-tinged techno with Plus 801, seemingly new to the scene and curating nights of techno music for SLC to enjoy. Access to their website can only be achieved by entering a passcode (found on their Facebook page, very mysterious), Plus 801 is devoted to creating a fresh new way to enjoy the great techno artists in this city. However, the artists and the place are very available. Their last few shows have taken place at The Block, a new venue near Granary Row where artists can make use of the city’s first and only Funktion-One sound system. Home to many nights of experimental music sets, Plus 801’s Time & Place will feature music from SLC locals Testifi, Villar, Siak PhD and Necromancer will infuse the night with their work. The event is 21+ and BYOB, so no worries about spending undue amounts of cash on bar drinks. At $5 for early birds and only $10 after that, The Block seems like the place to be this Saturday if you want to enjoy some local talent. The Block, 625 S. 600 West, 10 p.m., $5–$10, 21+, facebook.com/plus801

 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

