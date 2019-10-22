Music Live Extra: Halloween Happenings

click to enlarge Voodoo Orchestra

Head over to The Royal for your Halloween festivities and you’ll find a rock-filled ahead of you. Rock out in the venue as per usual with local heavy rockers Moose Knuckle, who deal in delivering a throwback style that hearkens to the epic jams of the ‘80s with choppy guitars and a lot of attitude—an attitude that’s just dark enough to suit the season. But it’s not just any show; it’s a party! Food, drinks and a costume contest with a $500 prize make it a true Halloween bash, and party-goers are encouraged to get there early to get the most out of it all. Fans of KBER can look forward to experiencing the voices of the radio station’s DJs Mick and Allen IRL as they host the event, and maybe even get a chance to mingle with them. Don’t miss out on what will probably be the most rock ‘n’ roll Halloween event of the weekend.Get some dancing done at Velour Live Music Gallery and maybe even summon some spirits from sock-hops past with the Voodoo Orchestra’s masterful rockabilly-leaning swing compositions. The SLC-based orchestra is led by Grammy-nominated local Caleb Chapman, and the whole group is made up of 20 members, most under 18, making their spirited and skilled performances even more impressive. This 10-years long tradition moves into its 10th year with the support of The Inevitables and Max Headroom. The former is a slightly smaller group, another Caleb Chapman-affiliated band made up of high-school aged kids from around the state, who meet up once a week to practice their swing-adjacent tunes. Meanwhile, Max Headroom, from Fresno, Calif., will shake it up with their tributes to ‘80s one-hit wonders and classic New Wave artists—and they definitely dress the part. So whether you want an excuse to dig out the poodle skirt your wore once for Halloween years back and pair it with some winking leather, or if you want to don some clubmasters and a padded blazer, the Voodoo Ball is the perfect spot to tap your foot in vintage style this Halloween weekend.