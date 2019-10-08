Music Live Extra Oct. 8

click to enlarge

It’s been a while since I scoped what was going on down in the land of Utah’s famous “party school,” mostly because friends who’ve lived there, are from there or went to school (briefly) there insisted that, at least a few years ago, there was nothing going on in the not-really-land of Dixie. But upon finding the St. George-based band NVM (pictured) on social media, it became apparent that there is indeed some cool activity bubbling in the simmering part of our state. A great opportunity to see just what that activity looks like is coming up this week in the form of Music Revolution Fest, taking place at the Dixie State Campus, and hosted by Down Under Dixie, a local events organization who mainly specialize in the more electronic variety of entertainment, putting on shows in the desert and in locales like the nearby Mesquite, NV. If they’re reaching out to include more of this outsider music—which, besides NVM, includes the stoner rockers Keepers of the Earth, hip hoppers South West Rambo and indie rockers Three Day Weekend—it’s only a sign that that scene is growing in strength with a slew of creatives across the musical spectrum.With electronic music-making being a world full of different kinds of synths, both new and old, analog or digital, and with all of this being so accessible, it makes sense that there’d now be reason to open up space for freestyle synth-working. Diabolical Records and local electronic gear hawkers Squarewave Sound are teaming up to host just such an event—an Open Mic night for purveyors of the synth to show off their stuff, riff on their keys and twist their dials with abandon for 15 minutes sets for each player. The shop will provide the PA system, so anyone can come up and plug in their gear and get right to the music, which should make for a steady night of innovative, experimental grooves. Whether you’re interested in playing a set (all styles and genres are welcome, as long as it’s not just a DJ set you’re planning on), or just seeing what people can churn out, this will definitely be an interesting and unique evening for all involved. Find out more info about performing on the event page.