Music Live Extra Aug. 19

Get Outta Town - Mystic Hot Springs
With summer concerts winding down here in the city as August marches on into September (checking the weekend dates is a little depressing now), it’s worth looking outside the urban landscape for musical entertainment. In the country, specifically down in little Monroe, Utah at Mystic Hot Springs, there’s definitely still stuff happening. The hot springs–which this writer may or may not have grown up going to like other kids go to swimming pools–are well-maintained, hot, orange-calcium-encrusted pools with a temperature for everyone, and sweeping views of the Little Green Valley as they like to call it down there. At night, though, there’s music to view. Wednesday, Aug. 21 finds New Orleans artist Shamarr Allen entertaining guests at Mystic with his particular brand of fused jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk, rhythm and blues and country. Guests are free to enjoy the show with the cost of their soak, but if hot mineral water under the stars isn’t your thing, it’s a $10 at the door. Just a short two-hour drive away, and with other dates coming along in the next few weeks, a trip down to Mystic to enjoy the nature and the music is a great way to close out the summer. (Erin Moore) Mystic Hot Springs, 475 E. 100 North, Monroe, 9 p.m., $10, all ages, mystichotsprings.com
memoryfield, Robyn Cage release “Moonage Daydream” cover song and video
Park City solo artist Robyn Cage is a local artist who can frequently be found performing around Park City and the Salt Lake Valley, and has a slew of shows coming up in Park City at the end of this month. She’s released two full-length albums, 2015’s Born in the Desert and 2018’s Slow the Devil. Besides her most recent single, “Nothing Else Matters,” her David Bowie cover, of the song “Moonage Daydream” is her most recent work, released Aug. 6.
She and fellow Orem-based duo memoryfield (made up of guitarist Billy R. Preston and keyboardist Juliet Gamero) recently released a music video for their cover of the song, which is as filled with Bowie aesthetics as one would expect—colored by flames, high drama, laser beams and Cage’s magnetic performance, it’s something to see. memoryfield bring their own style to the cover with all the talent that comes from working together since the mid ‘90s, a time in which they’ve brought forth three albums and multiple singles. Cage brings her own dramatic flare to the song, alongside gritty, wailing guitar work from Preston. Watch the video below: