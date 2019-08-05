Music Live Extra Aug. 5

click to enlarge Adam De Gross

Horse Head

click to enlarge Andrew Rainer

Summer Salt

If you need something to take up your entire night on Tuesday, this show will do the trick. With six acts on the lineup, three of whom are part of the Soundcloud-world born SadBoiClique, of which the late rapper Lil Peep was part . All the acts dabble in experiments among the genres of rap, hip hop, emo, goth, noise and punk, a practice that has fallen under the umbrella of “Soundcloud rap” in recent years. California-raised and -based Cold Hart, for example, writes lyrics that deal with the turbulent world of love, heartbreak, drugs and depression. Horse Head (pictured), for his part, also came up in California on the production side of things, but began working more on his own music, using samples to create songs like 2014’s “Numb,” an early example of emo rap that samples guitar from a Silverstein song. The rest of the acts will surely deliver along the same gloom and doom lines, so make sure you get some sun before going to this set; you’ll need the serotonin.With summer approaching those last, slow, hot days that make up August, why not treat yourself to the saccharine sound Austin, Texas-based duo Summer Salt for a midweek break from the heat? The two members, Matt Terry and Eugene Chung, who have been together since high school, craft easy-listening, good vibes-friendly surf rock with an oldies-styled sweet-tooth bent. With songs like “Sweet to Me,” “Candy Wrappers,” and “Driving to Hawaii,” you get my point. With a number of EPs and one full-length,, under their belt, the two certainly seem to be living out the kind of sunshiney life of success and happiness that their music seems built to soundtrack. They’ll be joined by openers Dante Elephante from L.A., a group who delivers up bouncy pop with millennial-friendly wry self-awareness. Also playing is Motel Radio, a NOLA-based band who, though their name indicates some kind of 2010s-type indie electronica, actually deal in dreamy, melodic Americana with a touch of psychedelia that’s actually quite deftly executed. All three bands could stand alone well, but together they’ll bring a night of hip, happy pop to SLC.