Music Live Extra July 29

Anyone looking to rage can find a good place to do it Monday evening, at Crown The Empire’s Rage Fest. With a stacked lineup and doors at 5 p.m., concert-goers can look forward to a night of madness. The Texan metalcore band Crown the Empire will likely play songs from their new 2019 full-length, an album that while remaining within the metalcore realm, plays with pop sensibilities. Brandon Hoover told, “is a digital representation of who we are at this moment in time … It captures our innermost fears and anxieties while questioning humanity and the chaos of the world we live in today. This urgent search for meaning taught us that the only way to truly be human is to be vulnerable.” Open yourself up to a night of vulnerability, or just go and find something you like in this long, diverse night of music at The Complex. (Erin Moore)Fans ofalready know the name Ashley Hess. For those who didn’t watch the show’s 17th season, Hess was a popular contestant who used her talented vocals and piano skills to catch the judges’ attention, especially that of Katy Perry. “She could win the whole thing,” Perry said, after hearing Hess’ audition. Based out of Nashville, she began performing around Utah and Salt Lake County while she attended Utah Valley University. While in Utah, she was able to connect with Salt Lake-based R&B artist Jay Warren. Warren is known for having his music gravitate towards more sad and somber tones. Warren says “I feel like sad songs seek me out” when talking about the general mood his music takes on. Hess’ music, meanwhile, uses a lot of acoustic instruments and relies heavily on her self-described “heartfelt lyrics and soul-tingling melodies.” Hess used that style of music to be one of the top 14 contestants, but was cut right before the top 10 were announced. Warren and Hess are set to release the single “Where Do You Sleep” on Aug. 2, which takes each artist’s introspective qualities and combines them to address the vulnerability that accompanies being in a relationship. The collaboration between these two will combine the more traditional acoustic music of Hess with the alternative R&B of Warren, which creates an eerie feeling of jealousy. This will be the first new music released by Hess since her final appearance on. Keep a lookout for their new music on their respective websites, jywrrn.com and ashleyhessmusic.com, and in the meantime, catch Warren at the Craft Lake City festival stage on Aug. 9. (Sean Hemmersmeier)