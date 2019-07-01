Music Live Plus: Matthew Logan Vasquez, Chase Atlantic

click to enlarge Courtesy of the artist

Matthew Logan Vasquez

The polished and refined sound of Matthew Logan Vasquez’s new albumis evidence of the originality and raw creativity of Vasquez’s work. Actually, the commercial success with his former band Delta Spirit could also stand alone as a testament to his riveting artistry as a musician. The popular Americana group released four albums during their time together. Vasquez stepped away from the band in 2014 to spend more time with his wife and young son in Oslo, Norway. During that time he recorded two solo albums:(2016), and(2017). This year, Vasquez went back to his home in Texas where he recordedat his in-home studio in Austin. On a lyrical note, the album is reflective of Vasquez’s experience with childhood, fatherhood and changes. He sings somberly in tracks like "I Love My Boy" and "Character Assasination," and vehemently in tracks "Vacation" and "Trailer Park." Musically speaking, the entire album is a throwback to rock music from the late ‘90 and early 2000s with its heavy emphasis on the guitar and an almost grunge sound while still carrying an element of modern indie rock and power pop. Vasquez is on the road again, stopping in cities across the Northwest, playing songs from the new album. Salt Lake City is giving a warm welcome to Matthew Logan Vasquez, who will be at the Urban Lounge tonight. (Erik Hight)Two acts that both started as DIY groups in every sense of the term are coming to The Depot to perform their own unique sounds. Chase Atlantic, an alternative pop trio from Australia—made up of brothers Mitchel and Clinton Cave and their friend Chrisitian Anthony—started by self-booking shows down under. They are making waves with their sophomore album, a light, poppy collection of songs, especially in the first song on the album, “Angels,” a light summer anthem.is unique— it only took the group two months to write, produce and record. In an interview withmagazine, lead singer Mitchel Cave said that “The sound came naturally.” And Clinton Cave agreed, adding that they wanted to make a pop sound: “We weren’t too afraid to make pop music. Pop is what you make of it.” They are touring with the wildly independent Lauren Sanderson, who has had an unusual journey on her way to becoming a rising alternative hip-hop and /pop musician. She started completely independent, creating music, booking shows, shipping merchandise and coordinating and doing P.R. events all by herself. Sanderson is one of the most proudly independent musicians out there. Her latest release,, has honest lyrics about her career and why she is an independent artist and features more experimental pop instrumentals. (Sean Hammersmeier)